Paramount+ has announced that, starting in 2024, all Paramount movies will stream directly on the streaming service after their theatrical run is through. Several Paramount movies were released day-and-date on Paramount+ recently, including Clifford the Big Red Dog and PAW Patrol: The Movie. However, others were made available to stream on Paramount+ forty-five days after they were released in theaters, including A Quiet Place: Part II and Snake Eyes.

It's not yet clear how soon exactly Paramount releases will drop on Paramount+ after their initial theatrical release. Paramount confirmed this news in a slew of major announcements. Paramount titles that are currently set to be released in 2024 include Mission Impossible 8, a new animated Transformers film, and a new rendition of The Smurfs. A Quiet Place: Part III has also been officially announced, with a planned 2025 release date. Since these titles represent such huge franchises, this move by Paramount may change the movie industry forever.

Other major streaming services that are owned by distribution companies are also making movies available right after their theatrical releases or at the same time. HBO Max's treatment of Nightmare Alley is just one major example of many. Many film lovers fear that these new streaming norms will be the beginning of the death of movie theaters, but the success of this experiment may be proving them wrong. David Gordon Green's Halloween Kills was available to stream on Peacock for sixty days the day it was released in theaters, and still managed to gross over $131 million against a $20 million budget, while also being watched at home by almost 3 million households at the same time.

Other announcements by Paramount include Paramount+ combining its content with Showtime and the fact that ViacomCBS has officially changed its corporate name to Paramount. This seems to be a time of major rebranding for the film company, and may mark a major change in general for the entertainment industry. Paramount has also announced several new projects that are in development. These include a Blue's Clues movie that is supposedly coming this year, Seth Rogen's take on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and a slew of SpongeBob Squarepants movies, with three being exclusive to streaming and a fourth to be released theatrically.

