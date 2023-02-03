Bring The Great War into your living room when the Oscar-nominated feature All Quiet on the Western Front makes its way onto 4K UHD on March 28, 2023. To be fair, the option to watch Edward Berger’s take on the epic war novel-turned-film at home has already been out there as it’s streaming on Netflix, but this release will bring the action even more to life in your at-home theater. And, with a total of nine Academy Award nominations that include Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Cinematography, this one is a must-own for your collection.

Based on Erich Maria Remarque’s 1929 novel of the same name, Berger’s telling is the third film to be adapted from the anti-war saga. In it, audiences follow a young group of friends, specifically Paul Bäumer (Felix Kammerer), as they buy into Germany’s wartime propaganda that pushes the idea of heroism during the first World War. Sent to the now-famous Western Front, where millions of soldiers perished during the brutal four-year war, the boys come to face the harsh realities of the deadly life they willingly signed up for.

There are many remarkable working parts of this feature from the performances of a mix of up-and-comers and well-solidified industry names to the cinematography that, from the opening seconds, drops audiences directly in the line of fire. And while the war rages on in the background, viewers will find themselves drawn into and attached to the characters at the center of it all and the friendships that tie them together in the face of certain death.

Image via Netflix

Along with Kammerer, who made his big-screen debut in the film, All Quiet on the Western Front also stars Albrecht Schuch (Dear Thomas), Daniel Brühl (Inglourious Basterds), Aaron Himler, Adrian Grünewald, Moritz Klaus, Thibault de Montalembert (Call My Agent!), Edin Hasanovic, Devid Striesow (The Counterfeiters), Sebastian Hülk, and Andreas Döhler.

Other nods the picture has received at this year’s Oscar celebrations are for its unforgettable and nerve-racking Original Score, larger-than-life Visual Effects, clear and concise Sound, perfectly sculpted and of time Makeup and Hairstyling, and incredibly well constructed and intricate Production Design. With a score of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, it would be absolutely shocking if the production left the big night empty-handed. The feature also raked in a whopping 14 BAFTA nominations with Schuch receiving a nod for Best Supporting Actor.

Add All Quiet on the Western Front to your 4K UHD collection on March 28 and check out a trailer for the instant classic below.