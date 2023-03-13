The Oscar for Best International Feature Film has been awarded to All Quiet on the Western Front, as just announced at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The award winner was presented with the famous gold statuette at the 95th Academy Awards.

Last year, Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car scooped the International Feature Film Oscar, becoming the second movie from Japan to take a competitive prize in the category.

All Quiet on the Western Front is an epic film released by Netflix based around the themes of anti-war. It follows Paul Bäumer, a young man who enlists in the Imperial German Army with his friends when advice from authority figures gives them the misguided notion that war will bring them a heroic reputation, but when they arrive on the battlefield, the reality is anything but glamorous.

Image via Netflix

All Quiet on the Western Front came into the evening as the clear front-runner. The BAFTAs swung the pendulum in the direction of Netflix's World War I epic, which won Best Film on the evening. Winning seven BAFTAs overall, it was the big winner - and director Edward Berger was the first non-Oscar nominated director to win since Ben Affleck for Argo - which also won Best Picture in 2012.

Next in line was Amazon's Argentina, 1985, which was the most-watched movie in Argentina on Prime Video - the title was no. 1 in its native country for over 33 straight days since December 22. There were also nomination for Close from Belgium, EO from Poland and The Quiet Girl from Ireland - which was the first Irish language film to be nominated for Best Foreign Language film, a hugely significant acknowledgement for the country.

Everything Everywhere All at Once came into the evening as the favourite and front-runner. With 11 nominations, the movie shows up in more categories than any other nominee this year, while All Quiet on the Western Front - the German-language film from Netflix - and The Banshees of Inisherin followed with 9 nominations each.

The return of audiences to movie theatres following the pandemic was also acknowledged, with two films - Avatar: The Way of Water and Top Gun: Maverick - both being nominated for Best Picture, having earned over $1 billion each at the worldwide box office, marking the first time two films to pass that milestone had earned nominations.