Moving and captivating as much as it is soul-crushing and a deeply dark and accurate portrayal of war, it’s no shock to anyone who has seen Edward Berger’s 2022 adaptation of the classic book-turned-film(s) All Quiet on the Western Front that the film’s cinematographer James Friend has his hands full. In what we’ve previously seen of the filming process, those working both in the trenches (literally) and those following them with cameras were tasked with the high responsibility of bringing the atrocities of war to life - something that we and many members of the industry would agree they did ten-fold. In a newly dropped featurette, audiences can go behind the scenes and hear from Friend himself about how he was able to pull off such a monumental task.

Opening on that unforgettable first scene, we see a soldier trudging his way through a muddy battlefield while enemy gunfire falls all around him. As the camera pulls back to reveal the filming crew in action, Friend speaks about the heaping amounts of “energy” and “extremely hard work” that went into each step of the shooting process. Giving kudos to those who helped make it possible, he says that “all the filmmakers involved in every department… we’ve all done each other proud.” Hearing from Berger, who along with directing also co-penned the screenplay with Ian Stokell and Lesley Paterson, we find out that Friend was one of many frequent collaborators who reached out about wanting to be a part of the project.

Speaking to his vision, Friend says that while he knew audiences would be looking at the bigger picture of the devastating and traumatic effects of war, he wanted to keep things up close and personal with the main characters, adding that sticking to “confined spaces was really fun.” Moving things from the overarching story of World War I and breaking it down to a “soldier’s perspective,” just like Erich Maria Remarque did in the original book, Friend’s approach absolutely shines through, giving audiences the feeling that they’re dodging bullets, firing rounds, and slopping through the mud alongside the leading characters. While Berger admits that he came to set every day unsure whether they’d get it done, not only was the film completed, but it’s been an award circuit favorite with many praising the camera work done by Friend and the rest of the team.

So far, the film cleaned up at the BAFTAs, raking in 14 nominations and taking home seven, which included Friend nabbing the award for Best Cinematography. Next, they’ll march on to the Academy Awards where they’ve been nominated nine times with Friend again being mentioned for his severe yet emotionally-charged cinematography.

If you haven’t seen it yet, All Quiet on the Western Front is streaming on Netflix and will soon be released in physical copy form via 4K UHD as well as through a limited edition collector’s drop. Go behind the scenes with Friend in the featurette below.