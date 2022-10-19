Ahead of its Netflix premiere later this month, All Quiet at the Western Front was screened at the tenth annual Middleburg Film Festival in the quaint countryside of Northern Virginia. The film is the first German adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque's profound anti-war novel by the same name, which was published in the wake of World War I and at the onset of World War II. The film's director Edward Berger joined festival-goers for a Q&A following the screening and then sat down for a 1-on-1 later that afternoon.

During the interview, Berger spoke about the historical research he conducted to add further context to Remarque's tragic story, the specific personal effects of each character that he used as motifs in the film, and the jarring harmonium that he used to symbolize the turning wheels of the machine of war. He also shared that he was headed to Rome after the festival to continue pre-production on his next project, Conclave, which stars Ralph Fiennes.

All Quiet on the Western Front follows Paul Bäumer (Felix Kammerer), a young soldier who enthusiastically volunteers for the war effort alongside his classmates, as he comes face to face with the horrors of war, and the never-ending tragedy that plays out in the muddy horrors of trench warfare. The film also stars Albrecht Schuch, Daniel Brühl, Moritz Klaus, Aaron Hilmer, Edin Hasanovic, Adrian Grünewald, Devid Striesow, Andreas Döhler, Sebastian Hülk, Alexander Schuster, Luc Feit, Michael Wittenborn, Michael Stange, André Marcon, Tobias Langhoff, and Anton von Lucke.

COLLIDER: My background is in history and anthropology before I got into film criticism. So, this film was right up my alley. I'm always really focused on the small things within momentous moments in history, and I really like the way that you focused on Albert's poster, Frantz’s scarf from Eloise, Kat’s matchbox; all the small moments. I wanted to know what went into shaping those moments and if that was something done intentionally to make people connect with these people and the tangible evidence of their lives.

ED BERGER: Absolutely. It was just trying to find something personal for each character and the themes that go throughout the film. For example, the scarf. It guides us through the film, and it becomes an image that first, he has it and everyone wants it and the smell and the yearning. There's no woman in the film and so this becomes something very sensual suddenly. And then, in the end, it guides us into the future with this young kid who survived and takes it. So, it just became this motif in a way that we associated with one of the boys and the same with the beetle. I hope it's not cheesy. I like when it's grounded, but it has some kind of meaning the beetle, somehow it's a little life in all the chaos, and then the end, it's gone, and the poster is again the woman that's otherwise absent.

I was very impressed with one movie I remember, and I never thought about it when I watched Master and Commander. I don't know if you remember the Peter Weir film, [but] I remember there was one woman because it's all these men on the ship, who they meet once, and it somehow became a moment that stuck with me. She becomes so important, it's almost an extra, but she becomes so important because I suddenly realized the absence of it, and obviously, the trenches there were absent.

Remarque's book is such a brilliant base to work with, and you also added some historical context to it. Can you talk a little bit about any historical research you did, and what went into that process?

BERGER: A few things shaped the writing of the script. The first and foremost is a novel, and we wanted to preserve the essence of the novel, which for me is Paul Bäumer’s dissent into being completely closed off from his emotion into a killing machine. From the innocent young boy that he is in the beginning into someone who just doesn't feel anything anymore in order to protect his soul, because, otherwise, he didn't have a choice. So, when I read the book, I took all the scenes that I liked and put them on cards and put them on the table and I thought, "Oh, this would make a nice movie." Then, obviously, when you make a film like that, you do a lot of research as well and for me, in my history lessons, or it's probably just part of our DNA. The event of the armistice signing in Compiegne, north of Paris is just something that's very close to my mind when thinking of the end of the first World War.

I researched that a lot and took—actually the stuff that was said in the film is pretty much taken from protocols—from what is known, what was talked about in this train. So, it's not really original, it's really copied from protocols from historical references and, at least, when the French and Germans are sitting at the table, whatever went on in the German train is not really written anywhere. That became an important part of the film in terms of, I wanted to add it because I felt like Remarque wrote this. Everything we now know about German history is imbued with the Nazis that came [after]. I took that to shed a light on the future to say this was just the beginning, and they used this. I don't know if you know that [Matthias] Erzberger was killed a few years afterwards. They used this to justify, motivate, and legitimize it in front of their people during the second World War. To take revenge and so much about what it feels like even today.

It's about just people being humiliated. One guy usually just feels slighted. The first World War was because Kaiser Wilhelm didn't feel seen by King George and Tsar Nicholas, his cousins. So, he wanted to puff up his chest and say, "I'm a military force too, and I want to become more powerful than you." So that became an important part. The other important part was the research of the generals doing the last attack and that happened actually a lot, either from Germans and Americans. American generals and officers commanded their troops into battle too. Just to fix a dent in the map or to go home and tell their parents, and wives, and brothers and sisters that they won the last battle, and there was a congressional hearing about it then afterwards also, why these people were sent to the battle.

Yes, and I was actually going to say I really appreciated the way that you brought Erzberger into it because the peace treaties—there's layers to it because the book obviously has this anti-war sentiment to it, and he was killed for not wanting there to be war. The layers to it were beautiful. I wondered if the addition of that role in bringing this actual person that was part of this into the movie was to bring that, the impact of how close they were to the end of the war and how it was just pushed onwards. Was that an intentional thing that you wanted to lead the audience to see just how devastating everyone's death is at the final hour?

BERGER: Yeah, I mean it obviously becomes more desperate, the longer it goes. You think that, "Oh, it's almost over. Let everyone survive and let this be over." Almost thinking why do we have to? I basically want you to feel like Paul when he stands there and the general says, "Let's all go into this last battle." He just has his face, and it's just dead. I wanted you to feel the same thing and just experience how it wears you down, and you become dead inside and some go through what he goes through, so that was intentional, yes.

It had its impact. I was curious because you started this film long before the war in Ukraine started. What has it been like for you on this film festival circuit, having to talk about this film in the realities of war that's going on now that's in everyone's mind, has it changed for you how you're looking back at your own film?

BERGER: Well, we obviously didn't want to make a comment on the Ukraine war because we didn't know about it, and I'm sure that war is much more immediate, and I mean horrific for the people who are in it. I mean, it's just 10 years ago there was a war and then in 10 years, there'll be another one. So, it just so happens that this one is very close to where I live, but that doesn't make it any more meaningful than all the other ones that happen at any given moment. In Africa, or in Asia, or wherever they are at any given moment.

So, it's not changed, and the film was really made out of the feeling of rising nationalism and post-fascist parties being in the European Parliament suddenly. I think there was the seed of it, of this war was already there two years ago, 10 years ago. It probably was there with the fall of the wall. That's where it started, in terms of Russia feeling not seen or not heard, or the West being too self-involved with their view and thinking like, "Oh, we won the Cold War." And he just can't stand that. He just feels slighted and humiliated and needs and, obviously, it's an impulse that he wants to fight back.

I always hyper-focus on the audio in films because it's so fascinating what audio mixing can do to heighten the film and I really love the jarring sound that's used throughout. I was wondering if there was any symbolism for the moments that you chose to use that sound and how you arrived at that kind of conception for that.

BERGER: The music, you mean?

Yes, that jarring sound. I don't know what the sound is made with, but it sounds like somebody hitting a saw against something. It gets right to your heart.

BERGER: Oh, I mean I wanted the music to basically destroy the images and not to historicize anything, not to give the perfect illusion. Sometimes in historical period pieces, you have the music from the times, and then it gives you the impression that you're there, do makes it all perfect image. I rather want it to destroy that feeling and to jar you and take you out of it and give a good dialogue between music and image and almost rattle you by the throat and go by the code collars and say like, "Hey, look at this."

The instrument is actually a hundred-year-old instrument. It's a harmonium that's sent through a distortion pace and for me, it was through a Marshall amp. For me, it came at moments when the machine of war is progressing and the music, that instrument also has pedals where you pump air into it, and you hear the machine of that instrument. So, it just felt like a really fitting instrument to find a tone for the industrialization of the war, dehumanization of the soldiers, and how they turn into machines, and it became at certain turning points for them and, usually, not when I wanted you to be emotional, I've usually left those alone so that you can put your own feeling into it rather than me telling you what to feel.

I'm a huge supporter of foreign language films. I think that American audiences, European, English audiences, and English-speaking countries should watch more foreign language films, and I was curious, have you felt that there's a shift? I feel like in the last couple of years, particularly, maybe over the pandemic, there's been more of a resurgence of people actually taking the time to be like, "I can actually watch closed captioning and enjoy what I'm watching." Have you seen that shift in audiences here in America, and in England, and those areas?

BERGER: Oh, absolutely. I mean, it probably came with Netflix. Now, that we suddenly had access to shows from all over the world and movies from all over the world, and it broke that barrier, and to me that's wonderful. Suddenly, also a lot of the movies that used to be made, and I still get screenplays for that, let's say, second World War films, and they're in English. German [and] French [that] all speak English. I always go, "I can't do this. People don't speak English in France." So, I love the move towards authenticity and the acceptance of audiences that they actually want it. I think, probably, if I had made this in English, you probably would've thought, "Why is he making it again?" It's already been made in English twice, so.

I have to ask, what's next for you? I remember there was some news that you might be reuniting with Benedict Cumberbatch on Rio. Is that your next project?

BERGER: No, I'm making a film in Rome about the conclave, about the election of the next pope. It's a movie that I'm doing with Ralph Fiennes and in the wonderful studios in Cinecitta, where Fellini and all these great directors made films. And it's incredibly exciting to be in that historical ground within in a place where that much movie history to make a film there myself. So, actually from here, I'm flying to Rome to continue the prep for that film.

All Quiet on the Western Front is currently playing in select theaters and comes to be on Netflix on October 28.

