The film's star Albrecht Schuch also spoke about how grueling and life-changing it was to film 'All Quiet on the Western Front.'

One of the most anticipated films that premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival was Netflix's German-language adaptation of All Quiet on the Western Front. This is far from the first time that German author Erich Maria Remarque's World War I novel has been adapted, but that hasn't lessened the excitement to see how German filmmaker Edward Berger will breathe new life into the distinctly anti-war war story. During the festival, Berger and Albrecht Schuch, one of the film's stars, stopped by Collider's Supper Suite and Media Studio at Marbl to chat with our Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub about the film.

In addition to directing, Berger also penned the script with Ian Stokell and Lesley Paterson, which will follow the same premise as the novel and 1930s Academy Award-winning film adaptation. All Quiet on the Western Front follows Paul Bäumer (Felix Kammerer), a young soldier who enthusiastically volunteers for the war effort alongside his classmates, as he comes face to face with the horrors of war, and the never-ending tragedy that plays out in the muddy horrors of trench warfare. While the film has only had a premiere at TIFF, Berger's adaptation is already getting Oscar buzz as Germany has chosen it as its official contender. In addition to Schuch and Kammerer, All Quiet on the Western Front also stars Daniel Brühl, Moritz Klaus, Aaron Hilmer, Edin Hasanovic, Adrian Grünewald, Devid Striesow, Andreas Döhler, Sebastian Hülk, Alexander Schuster, Luc Feit, Michael Wittenborn, Michael Stange, André Marcon, Tobias Langhoff, and Anton von Lucke.

During the interview they discussed how they shot the film in roughly 54 days, the impact and toll that it took on Schuch to film such grueling and emotionally heavy scenes, how Berger wanted to avoid manipulating the audience and instead sought to focus on the character's reactions and emotions to help the audience connect with them, and how German's tragic history with war helps to create a film that American or British movies wouldn't be able to produce. They also spoke about dream projects—including James Bond and working with Paul Thomas Anderson—as well as what they like to collect.

Check out the full interview in the video above to hear Ed Berger and Albrecht Schuch discuss making All Quiet on the Western Front, including:

How Germany's cultural heritage and its history of starting two world wars help to set the film apart from American or British movies about the war;

Why they chose to include imagery of foxes and forests in the film and what they're meant to symbolize;

How this was unlike any other project Schuch has worked on and how he had to train his goosebumps and heartbeat to react accordingly;

How Schuch quit smoking after 24 years and how everything about his system adapted to the role;

How Berger focused on the character's reactions and feelings when deciding where the camera would be placed to help audiences identify with their emotions;

How he didn't want to manipulate the audience's perception of the film or glorify the war in any way;

The modern, real-world wars and crises that directly and indirectly motivated them to make the film;

Cutting the film and finding its rhythm and best length;

Shooting the film in roughly 54 days;

And their reaction to Germany selecting it for their Oscar submission.

