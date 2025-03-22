German director Edward Berger’s Conclave became an unexpected hit this past awards season, garnering multiple Oscar nominations and taking home the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay, as well as four BAFTAs (including for Best Film) and a Golden Globe. But Berger is no stranger to big wins, having wowed critics and audiences alike with his acclaimed World War I drama All Quiet On The Western Front in 2022. Here’s why it’s worth a watch.

‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ Tells The Story Of Trench Warfare From The German Side

Image via Netflix

All Quiet On The Western Front revolves around the wartime experiences of Paul (Felix Kammerer), an idealistic young man who joins the German army along with a group of his friends and is sent off to the front. Most of the film takes place in 1918, in the closing days of the war, when Germany was losing and the Allies were making gains across the front. Paul’s duties range from finding lost soldiers to participating in an attack on Allied lines.

The B-plot is similarly arresting. With the German government collapsing, it fell to Ambassador Matthias Erzberger to convey the German wish for peace. In the film, as in real life, the negotiations take place in a nondescript railway carriage in a forest near Compiègne, where the German delegation is dismayed to find the Allies presenting them with a take-it-or-leave-it offer of an armistice. Daniel Brühl, perhaps best known to English-speaking audiences as Zemo in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War and for his work on TNT's The Alienist, is pitch-perfect here as the put-upon Erzberger, who finds the courage to face down the hawks in the German camp who would prefer more bloodshed to a surrender.

Edward Berger Crafts A Masterful Narrative