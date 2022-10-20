We might think we’ve seen it all when it comes to war movies, but almost every year a new movie comes along to show us that war involves so many personal stories that we can get about a million different angles for as long as cinema and TV want to tell them. The new trailer for Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front underscores this – and then some. The war drama has already premiered at several film festivals, with a limited theatrical run (eyeing an Academy Award nominations), ahead of its Netflix premiere next week.

The German-language trailer suggests that, even though the movie is based on material that has already been adapted to the screen, it makes a point of being visually and narratively distinct from previous iterations and other war movies. The cinematography alone indicates the film is a must-watch, as well as some heart-stopping shots like the one of a tank making his way over the trenches.

At the same time, the trailer also showcases the fact that, much like we expected, the movie won’t shy away from the horrors of war, with soldiers desperately fighting for their own survival. Another aspect the movie will cover, as director Edward Berger told Collider during an exclusive interview, is how soldiers are trained to close off emotions and become killing machines on the battlefield.

Image via Netflix

All Quiet on the Western Front is already gearing up to be one of the best movies of the year. It currently sits at a 93% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes, and Collider's own Maggie Lovitt praised the experience, calling it "a welcome departure" from recent war movies, since it tells a story with "no positive outcome in the horizon," which makes it all the more devastating and underscores that "nationalism only kills for the glory of the ego."

Emmy nominee and director Edward Berger previously helmed episodes of series like Patrick Melrose, The Terror, and Your Honor. The screenplay is by Berger himself, along with Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell, both of whom make their feature film writing debut. The story is based on a famous 1929 German novel by author Erich Maria Remarque, which was adapted into a 1930s movie and an acclaimed 1979 TV movie.

The cast features Felix Kammerer, Albrecht Schuch, Aaron Hilmer, Moritz Klaus, Edin Hasanovic, Adrian Grünewald, Thibault De Montalembert, Daniel Brühl, and Devid Striesow.

All Quiet on the Western Front is now in theaters, and Netflix premieres it on October 28. You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: