Ahead of All Quiet on the Western Front's world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival later this week, Netflix has released the first heart-wrenching trailer that gives an eye-opening look at the horrors of World War I. The new adaptation comes from German filmmaker Edward Berger, who penned the script with Ian Stokell and Lesley Paterson. Felix Kammerer stars as Paul Bäumer, the soldier at the center of the story who volunteers for the war effort alongside his classmates, which would have been expected of them. He quickly comes face to face with the horrors of war, and the never-ending tragedy that plays out in the midst of trench warfare.

All Quiet on the Western Front is an adaptation of German author Erich Maria Remarque's novel by the same name, which was banned across Europe for its distinctly anti-war messaging when it was published in 1929. For that very reason, it was hailed by pacifists who were pushing back against the sweeping war that tore apart Europe. The novel has been adapted a number of times, including in 1930—a year after the book's release—and again in 1979. The story details a soldier's viewpoint from the trenches of World War I, derived from Remarque's firsthand experiences during the war. The film will follow the same premise as the novel and the Academy Award-winning adaptation from 1930. And perhaps this adaptation will bring home the same award. Ahead of the premiere, Berger's adaptation is already getting Oscar buzz as Germany has chosen it as its official contender.

The somber new trailer shows the bright spots of Paul's early enlistment with his fellow soldiers interspersed between the wrack and ruin of the warfare; mangled bodies, oppressive mud and dangerous terrain, and the horrors of realizing that your friends have been struck down in the name of a merciless war. From the trailer alone and its stunning cinematography, it's clear that Berger has an astounding film on his hands. The trailer also provides a glimpse at Daniel Brühl's bespectacled role as a German diplomat that is negotiating Germany’s surrender in the war’s final days.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: New 'All Quiet on the Western Front' Images Show Daniel Brühl and the Horrors of Trench Warfare

The cast also includes Albrecht Schuch, Moritz Klaus, Aaron Hilmer, Edin Hasanovic, Adrian Grünewald, Devid Striesow, Andreas Döhler, Sebastian Hülk, Alexander Schuster, Luc Feit, Michael Wittenborn, Michael Stange, André Marcon, Tobias Langhoff, and Anton von Lucke

The film will arrive in theaters in Germany on September 29 and select global markets in October, before arriving on Netflix on October 28. Watch the trailer down below: