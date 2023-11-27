Throughout his almost 50 years spent directing feature films, Ridley Scott has proven himself capable of approaching - and succeeding within - just about every genre there is. His latest release, Napoleon, and his upcoming Gladiator 2 ultimately signify that he might be most at home while directing epics with historical settings, but over the decades, he's been behind some great entirely fictional movies, too. Some of these titles have even belonged to the science fiction and fantasy genres.

What follows are all his movies that can be regarded as falling into one of these camps, ranked roughly from interesting films that misfire in some ways to stone-cold classics of their respective genres. None of the following movies are bad, and even those that aren't amazing do have engaging scenes and strong technical elements to admire. They speak to Scott's general consistency as a director, as well as to the way that he's always been a chameleonic filmmaker who's adept at making a variety of movies.

6 'Legend' (1985)

Scott's sole fantasy movie is flawed but interesting

There's a certain quality to fantasy movies from the 1980s that keeps them feeling particularly distinct, even if it's not one that's easy to put into words. Films like Willow, Labyrinth, The NeverEnding Story, and the underrated Ladyhawke all have a certain vibe to them and don't seem like they could have been made in any other decade besides the 1980s. Ridley Scott's Legend - his only true fantasy movie to date - can be counted among those titles, because it definitely screams "1980s fantasy."

Legend is noteworthy for having Tom Cruise appearing in it in one of his earliest leading roles, as well as for Tim Curry showing up as essentially the devil. It's a little underrated and overlooked as a Ridley Scott film, even if it can't quite escape the confines of its stereotypical plot, which is a simple "good fights evil while saving the princess" sort of narrative. Those who like '80s fantasy movies will likely get a kick out of it, though, and even with its flaws, it does prove charming at times.

Legend Release Date April 18, 1986 Director Ridley Scott Cast Tom Cruise, Mia Sara, Tim Curry, David Bennent, Alice Playten, Billy Barty Rating PG Runtime 94 minutes Genres Fantasy, Adventure, Romance, Action

5 'Alien: Covenant' (2017)

This sixth 'Alien' movie has its problems, but it's certainly over-hated

Image via 20th Century

Some people talk about Alien: Covenant like it's offensively bad, and perhaps even the worst film in the Alien series so far. It functions as a sequel to Ridley Scott's own Prometheus (2012), and feels like a kind of "return to basics" sort of thing, given that Prometheus de-emphasized certain elements usually found in Alien movies (and, as such, was also divisive). The plot here follows a new crew of people who exist to get terrorized by an alien creature, with their lives spiraling out of control after they meet an android named David.

David's the only real character who carries over from Prometheus, and he's easily the movie's most interesting element, thanks to a committed and creepy performance by Michael Fassbender. Elsewhere, Alien: Covenant delivers some solid - if not quite amazing - sci-fi thrills and scares, and certainly proves entertaining, even if it's not hugely original. There are moments when it feels like it's aiming to be something more than "just another" Alien film, with these parts certainly being the most interesting (and strange).

Alien: Covenant Release Date May 19, 2017 Director Ridley Scott Cast Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, Jussie Smollett Rating R Runtime 122 minutes Genres Sci-Fi, Horror, Thriller

4 'Prometheus' (2012)

Provides stunning spectacle and intriguing ideas

Image via 20th Century Studios

Prometheus is an ambitious and lofty science fiction movie that's more concerned with looking at human nature - and other complex themes - over being a more straightforward piece of sci-fi/horror. It does also serve as an Alien prequel, and begins to feel more like it belongs in that series as it goes along, building slowly and getting progressively more intense and violent. Yet there's also an argument to be made that it's those elements that make up Prometheus' weaker moments, particularly when it comes to the characters and some of the infamous decisions they make.

But when Prometheus wants to look at things like existence and life's place in the universe as a whole, it can be surprisingly epic and striking. It's definitely one of the best-looking sci-fi movies of the 2010s, when judging its visuals and technical aspects; such things are indeed hard to not admire. Other parts of the film - mostly its writing - are more contested and perhaps less worthy of praise, but there is still a great deal that Prometheus gets right as a sci-fi experience.

Prometheus Release Date June 8, 2012 Director Ridley Scott Cast Noomi Rapace, Michael Fassbender, Charlize Theron, Idris Elba, Guy Pearce, Logan Marshall-Green Rating R Runtime 124 Genres Adventure, Mystery, Sci-Fi

3 'The Martian' (2015)

An old-fashioned and satisfying sci-fi/survival movie

Image via 20th Century Studios

Parts of Prometheus proved divisive, and then Ridley Scott's next movie - the bleak crime/thriller, The Counselor (2013) - proved to have even more detractors. Further, 2014's Exodus: Gods and Kings was the rare Ridley Scott epic that didn't really work. As such, it's possible to see The Martian as a comeback for Scott, as it was a well-received and overall popular 2015 sci-fi movie, and told a simple yet compelling story about one man stranded on Mars, doing what he could to survive while awaiting rescue.

The Martian stars Matt Damon as the astronaut on Mars, with the rest of the cast playing characters back on Earth who have to arrange a mission to rescue him. It's unapologetically direct and crowd-pleasing in nature, but a solid hit that would be liked by most people is probably what Ridley Scott needed at this point in his career. It's not a perfect film, and parts can feel perhaps a little safe in nature, but it's all well-assembled and generally entertaining in a way that's hard to dislike.

The Martian Release Date October 2, 2015 Director Ridley Scott Cast Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain, Kristen Wiig, Jeff Daniels, Michael Pena, Sean Bean Rating PG-13 Runtime 144 minutes Genres Sci-Fi, Adventure, Drama

2 'Alien' (1979)

Deservedly regarded as a legendary horror/sci-fi mash-up

Image via 20th Century Fox

As far as terrifying horror movies go, things don't get a whole lot more iconic than Alien. It is one of those movies to which all other horror/sci-fi/survival movies are compared, as it approaches this brand of science fiction in a manner that's as blunt and simple as the title "Alien." It follows seven individuals on board a spacecraft known as the Nostromo, and the way they're all forced to fight for their lives when a terrifying and deadly alien creature is let loose on the ship.

Alien birthed an iconic franchise, and one that Ridley Scott himself has returned to twice in the 2010s, with Prometheus and Alien: Covenant. Yet there's a strong argument to be made that this is one series where the sequels never quite topped the original... though James Cameron's Aliens is also fantastic, and happens to be much more action-focused in a way that works surprisingly well. Alien was arguably the film that made Ridley Scott a superstar director, and still holds up fantastically 40+ years on from its initial release.

Alien (1979) Release Date June 22, 1979 Director Ridley Scott Cast Sigourney Weaver, Tom Skerritt, John Hurt, Veronica Cartwright, Harry Dean Stanton, Ian Holm, Yaphet Kotto Rating R Runtime 117 minutes Genres Sci-Fi, Horror

1 'Blade Runner' (1982)

About as iconic as science fiction gets

Image via Warner Bros.

For as great as Alien was, Ridley Scott may have managed to exceed it in quality with his next sci-fi movie, made three years later. That film is Blade Runner, which is also regarded as an all-time great sci-fi movie and one that proved Alien was no fluke for Ridley Scott. It also has a fairly simple plot, centering on one man who's assigned to track down a group of synthetic humans who've all gone rogue, with the technical craft on offer and the themes explored ultimately adding complexity to the film.

It's also a very well-cast movie, with Harrison Ford playing a different sort of character than usual and Rutger Hauer stealing every scene he's in. As far as special effects go, Blade Runner still looks phenomenal more than four decades later, and the film's music - composed by Vangelis - is also arguably up there with the all-time great cinematic scores. It is a classic in just about every way, and there's an argument to be made that not only is it Ridley Scott's best sci-fi or fantasy movie, but is actually his greatest achievement as a filmmaker full-stop.

Blade Runner Release Date June 25, 1982 Director Ridley Scott Cast Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer, Sean Young, Edward James Olmos, M. Emmet Walsh, Daryl Hannah Rating R Runtime 117 minutes Genres Drama, Sci-Fi, Action, Mystery

