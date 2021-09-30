Earlier this year, CBS canceled their legal drama All Rise after two seasons, but the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) has revived the series for a third season, with Simone Missick returning as Judge Lola Carmichael and showrunner Dee Harris-Lawrence back at the helm. In addition to starring in the series, Missick will also act as an executive producer alongside Harris-Lawrence in the new season.

OWN has ordered a 20-episode third season, with plans to air Seasons 1 and 2 on the network in the lead up to the launch of Season 3. OWN has also signed a deal via Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution to stream through HBO Max and Hulu, where the first two seasons will also begin streaming on December 1.

Missick isn't the only original cast member joining the third season. Wilson Bethel is set to return as Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan, Judge Carmichael's best friend, along with Jessica Camacho as public defender Emily Lopez; J. Alex Brinson as Deputy Sheriff Luke Watkins; Ruthie Ann Miles, Judge Carmichael's assistant Sherri Kansky; Lindsay Mendez as court reporter Sara Castillo; and Lindsey Gort as high-powered criminal defense attorney Amy Quinn, who was bumped up to a series regular in the second season.

“All Rise has been a great performer, achieving strong ratings and growing its share from season one to two,” said Tina Perry, president of OWN. “Featuring a strong character front and center, Judge Lola Carmichael’s story reflects our audience with powerful affirmation. A special thanks to Warner Bros. Television and our incredible showrunner and longtime partner Dee Harris-Lawrence. We can’t wait to get started on season three and bring this show back for long-standing and new fans alike.”

The season finale of Season 2, which narrowly became the series finale, saw Lola's husband Robin Taylor (Todd Williams) attempt to leave the FBI, only to be given extended leave to reconsider the decision. The couple also renewed their vows, which made for a sweet send-off. There were a few loose threads that will likely be explored in the third season over at OWN, including the whole situation with Tony Carver sending Mark those envelopes and Emily's plan to depart from Los Angeles and the fallout of Luke's declaration of love for her. Plenty of potential for character development and a little angst.

OWN will air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise in the lead-up to the launch of Season 3, although an official premiere date has yet to be announced.

