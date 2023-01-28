From 'The Lord of the Rings' to 'Gravity': All 11 Sci-Fi and Fantasy Films That Have Won a Major Oscar

For all their popularity with audiences, sci-fi, fantasy, and horror films rarely do well when it comes to the major Academy Awards — Best Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Actress, and Best Actor. Fans may love them, but apart from The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, speculative fiction films often don't get the critical reception they deserve. Despite this, speculative fiction films occupy eight spots of the top ten money earners in film history.

There are very few sci-fi, fantasy, and horror films that have scored big up to 2022. The statistics may change at this year's Academy Awards, as slipstream sci-fi hit Everything Everywhere All at Once has 11 nominations, including ones for Picture, Director, Screenplay, and Actress; Avatar: The Way of Water has also earned a shot at Best Picture.

11 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' (2003)

The Return of the King has become the standard-bearer when it comes to genre films. Only two other movies in history have won 11 Academy Awards; to cap it off, two of those Oscars were for Best Picture and Best Director for Peter Jackson.

Apart from the awards, the film is part of a trilogy that heralded a new dawn for speculative fiction on the big screen and television. It's hard to imagine Game of Thrones being made, for example, if The Lord of the Rings trilogy hadn't been such a resounding success.

10 'The Shape of Water' (2017)

The Shape of Water was nominated for 13 Academy Awards, winning four, including Best Picture and Best Director for Guillermo del Toro. Considering the opposition that year, with films like Dunkirk, The Post, and Get Out, and directors of the caliber of Christopher Nolan and Paul Thomas Anderson, it was a remarkable achievement.

Taking inspiration from 1954's classic sci-fi horror film Creature from the Black Lagoon, something which obviously influenced the creature's design, del Toro ended up making a classic 21st-century story dealing with the voiceless and disenfranchised.

9 'Gravity' (2013)

One of 2013's most successful films, Gravity won more Oscars that year than any other film, including Best Director for Alfonso Cuarón. The story about the lone survivor from an accident in space, Gravity benefits from star Sandra Bullock's bravura performance as a mission specialist desperately trying to return to Earth.

George Clooney also makes a strong contribution as ill-fated mission commander Matt Kowalski. Cuarón's deft direction and imaginative script (written with his son, Jonás) guarantee the film works as a wonderful example of a great sci-fi film.

8 'Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde' (1931)

Robert Louis Stevenson's original novella The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde had already been filmed a dozen times before this 1931 version delivered star Fredric March the Oscar for Best Actor.

It is a story that bridges the gap between sci-fi and horror, and its almost countless adaptations over the years is a testament to its continuing popularity. Perhaps most importantly for sci-fi fans, and — sadly — largely forgotten these days, is that this was the first major Oscar ever given for a film in the speculative fiction genre.

7 'Charly' (1968)

Based on "Flowers for Algernon," one of sci-fi's most famous and beloved short stories (and later expanded into a novel), Cliff Robertson's performance as intellectually disabled Charly Gordon in Charly earned him the Oscar for Best Actor, beating out the likes of Peter O'Toole and Alan Arkin.

Although rarely discussed these days, the film was one of the first to feature a protagonist with a disability. It was also one of the few sci-fi films made in the '60s that didn't feature spaceships, alien invasions, monsters, or time travel.

6 'Mary Poppins' (1964)

Usually forgotten when lists of great fantasy films are compiled, 1964's Mary Poppins garnered 13 Academy Award nominations, the most for any Disney film. It went on to win five, including an Oscar for Best Actress for its star Julie Andrews.

Andrews thoroughly deserved the award, striking exactly the right chord as Mary Poppins: her character sings her heart out while gliding effortlessly from a firm nanny to ebullient Pearly in the animated sequence and then to an honorary chimney sweep dancing across the smoky rooftops of Edwardian London.

5 'Her' (2013)

Although Joaquin Phoenix won an Oscar for his performance in 2019's Joker, it could be argued he deserved it six years earlier for his role in Her, a clever story about what it might be like to forge a close and personal relationship with an artificial intelligence. Indeed, the story was clever enough to win the Oscar for that year's Best Original Screenplay.

What writer (and director) Spike Jonze pulled off was a romantic drama with a sci-fi setting, showing us that even artificial intelligence might have a life as emotional, conflicted, and satisfying as our own.

4 'Ghost' (1990)

A film that, against all expectations, became 1990's most successful, Ghost owed a lot of its success to its scriptwriter, Bruce Joel Rubin, who won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

Romantic love and ghosts are a hard mix to pull off unless it's done for laughs, but Rubin's clever script and good performances from Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore as lovers torn apart by murder, and an even better performance from Whoopi Goldberg as the medium that brings them back together, made magic.

3 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' (2004)

This vehicle for Jim Carrey inhabits an even darker world than 1998's The Truman Show and won an Oscar for its screenwriter, Charlie Kaufman. Carrey's character is disappointed and bitter rather than confused and innocent this time around, and it still lets him display his ability to portray someone slightly out of sync with reality.

Kaufman has a knack for writing about really important issues in an offbeat and unexpected way that lets an audience view life and the universe from a surprising - and often gratifying - perspective.

2 'Midnight in Paris' (2011)

Woody Allen has received more nominations for Best Original Screenplay than any other writer and won four of them, including one for Midnight in Paris. Owen Wilson plays author Gil Pender, an American feeling out-of-place in modern Paris but finds inspiration and a kind of answers in the Paris of the 1920s, a milieu he can somehow slip into after midnight.

This filmdemonstrates not only Allen's skill with character and dialogue but his greatest talent: putting us in the shoes of someone we don't necessarily relate to or admire but end up wishing we were more like.

1 'Get Out' (2017)

Jordan Peele not only directed but co-produced and wrote this taut and terrifying horror film where a rich clique transplant brains into the bodies of fitter, younger, and Black victims, thereby achieving something akin to immortality. A clever and deeply unsettling story, it won Peele the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

The fact that most of the major Oscars won by speculative fiction films is for Best Screenplay is proof that these kinds of stories don't rely on technical wizardry to make an impact. A good tale, well told and produced, can break the ice in any genre, as Get Out so aptly shows.

