The man, the myth, the legend. Stan Lee will forever be remembered for the many classic comic book characters he created as a key creator at Marvel comics with icons like Jake Kirby, Steve Ditko, and more. Though his characters have been adapted onto screen many times, the MCU has brought them to a whole new generation of fans on a global scale.

Iron Man 2 (2010) - 2 seconds

Though this Stan Lee cameo is very similar to his first cameo in Iron Man, this cameo is extra funny exactly because it continues the joke of Tony Stark mistaking Lee for other people. Here it's Larry King, the resemblance to which is uncanny with his classic suspenders and tie. An amusing moment if not all too short.

Ant-Man (2015) - 3 seconds

One of many cameos that are on the quicker side, this one gets extra marks for its style and originality. Here, Stan Lee appears as a bartender in a story being told by Scott Lang's acquaintance Luis. As Luis is telling the story Stan’s voice is dubbed by Luis, which is a great addition.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) - 3 seconds

Stan Lee’s role in this epic superhero team-up is as Peter Parker’s school bus driver when Thanos’ henchmen come to Earth to obtain the Time Stone. While not the most memorable of his cameos, his quip that “...you never seen a spaceship before” to the kids on the bus is humorous enough to warrant noting.

Iron Man 3 (2013) - 3 seconds

This blink and you miss it cameo is arguably the least interesting Stan Lee cameo. As an (obviously approving) beauty pageant judge seen briefly on TV, this cameo is not related to the film's narrative in any way. Also, it doesn't give Stan a chance to deliver a humorous one-liner. Very sad.

Thor (2011) - 3 seconds

Part of a longer scene, here Stan Lee appears as one of many people gathered in the desert where Thor’s hammer (Mjolnir) has fallen. Though most of the men attempt to lift the hammer by hand, Stan’s character attempts to pull it with his truck and loses the back of it in the process. This also is the second MCU film speaking role for Stan.

Avengers: End Game (2019) - 4 seconds

In the top-grossing Marvel film to date, Stan Lee is seen as a seventies rebel, yelling at the soldiers outside Camp Lehigh as he drives past. Though a small cameo, this appearance is bittersweet due to it being the last cameo before his passing. Also, his call to "Make love, not war" will bring a smile to the face of every audience member.

Captain America: Civil War (2016) - 4 seconds

Seen as a FedEx Delivery Man delivering a package for Tony Stark, Stan Lee is the start of the joke here when he mistakenly calls Stark ‘Tony Stank’. Not only is the initial mistake funny, Rhodey playing up the mistake to the annoyance of Tony definitely makes the moment even more memorable.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) - 4 seconds

The first solo outing for Captain America finds Stan Lee appearing as a WWII general sitting in a military crowd being presented with Cap. In one of Lee's most memorable and funny lines, his general mistakes another man who comes on stage for Steve Rogers. It's a small moment, but Stan always knows how to make an impression.

Doctor Strange (2016) - 4 seconds

Coming in the midst of a fight scene in the Mirror Dimension involving Kaecilius and Doctor Strange, Strange and Mordo fall onto the side of a bus where Stan Lee is an unsuspecting passenger. Providing a slight reprieve from the action, Lee's passenger is unaware that anything out of the ordinary is happening outside.

Iron Man (2008) - 4 seconds

The first in a long line of beloved MCU film Stan Lee cameos, this appearance has Tony Stark mistake Lee for Hugh Hefner on a red carpet. Though this cameo is rather quick, the mistake is a funny one as is Lee's reveal when he turns around, confused, after being mistaken.

The Avengers (2012) - 4 seconds

In this first MCU super-hero team-up, Stan Lee appears as one of many New York City residents commenting on The Avengers following the conclusion of the film's major battle. Specifically, Lee can be seen as a man playing chess in the park, who wryly comments "Superheroes in New York, give me a break".

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) - 6 seconds

A great moment in the midst of the action, here Stan Lee plays an unfortunate gentleman who has his car accidentally shrunk during a car chase. Giving this cameo a leg up is his comment ”The sixties were fun, but now I’m paying for it,” proving how expert Lee became at the one-liner.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) - 7 seconds

A smaller cameo but still entertaining, Stan Lee appears here as an inhabitant of Xandor. Whilst chatting up a younger woman, he is spied on (and ridiculed) by beloved MCU antihero Rocket. It would be great to know exactly what he was saying but at least Rocket's comments earn a laugh.

Thor: The Dark World (2013) - 7 seconds

Featured as a mental ward patient, Stan Lee's cameos in a scene where a delusional Erik Selvig is holding a shoe and rambling about the Convergence. Lee also gets a line in this scene, asking for his shoe back. While not his most memorable line, it's still a good one.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) - 8 seconds

Appearing at the end of a montage involving Spider-Man doing various less than fantastic jobs around New York City, Stan Lee cameos as one of the many residents that yell at Peter for mistakenly detaining an individual he thought was stealing a car. His threat to come down and deal with Spider-Man is humorous, as is his subsequent exchange of pleasantries with a resident yelling from another window.

Black Panther (2018) - 9 seconds

Coming right at the end of a tense exchange between T'Challa and Ross at a casino table, this cameo has Stan Lee appear as a fellow craps player. When T'Challa walks away without taking his winnings, Lee's industrious gambler takes them as his own, claiming he will hold on to them for safekeeping. A nice little comedic beat.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) - 10 seconds

In this cameo, Stan Lee is seen as a poor Security Guard at the Smithsonian who is on duty when Steve Rogers steals his Captain America uniform. One of Stan’s best acting performances in the MCU, his disappointment at seeing the uniform gone is particularly entertaining.

Captain Marvel (2019) - 12 seconds

This cameo benefits from Captain Marvel's 90s setting by having Stan Lee appear as a man on a bus reading a Mallrats script, another film that he cameoed in. As this film was released after Lee’s death, the Marvel logo at the beginning of the film includes a montage of all of his cameos. This touch will no doubt touch even the toughest audience member.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) - 15 seconds

One of only two times Stan Lee appears in multiple scenes in an MCU film, his appearance in the second Avengers team-up is once again as a military man. As an attendee of the team's victory party ends up getting drunk off Thor’s liquor. This gives the audience a chance to hear Lee drunkenly call out "Excelsior!" as he is escorted out.

The Incredible Hulk (2008) - 16 seconds

One of the rare times when the cameo is part of the plot, here Stan Lee is seen as an unlucky man that drinks a soda with Bruce Banner’s blood in it. This causes him to fall instantly ill, as is narrated by the police officer reporting on the incident. Extra points for Stan’s delivery of "Wow!” upon drinking the soda, which was his first line in an MCU film.

