Paramount+ has announced the cast for their new series All Star Shore, the first of its kind party competition series. Pulling from members of other reality shows, the series which is produced by MTV Entertainment will premiere on June 29 on Paramount+.

Stars from across the reality TV world will be coming together to light up our screens in what has been billed as a one-of-a-kind show featuring personalities across seven unscripted series. The show will see the contestants living in what has been referred to as “the ultimate shore house” while engaging in wild party-style challenges like “Party Pong” and “Shots and Found.” The end goal is a cash prize and of course global bragging rights. The new show will pull stars from iconic shows like Bachelor in Paradise, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Rio Shore, Acapulco Shore, Love is Blind, Jersey Shore, and Geordie Shore.

The series will have 14 of the biggest reality TV stars from around the world and some standouts among them include the infamous Bachelor in Paradise alum Blake Horstmann, Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick, and fan-favorite Vanessa "Vanjie" Mateo of RuPaul’ s Drag Race. Giannina Gibelli of Love is Blind will be on the show as well, and it was confirmed to PEOPLE earlier in the year that she is in a relationship with Horstmann. Both seem focused on the task ahead and piping each other to the grand prize. Horstmann has been described by the streaming service as "not looking to compete for a woman's heart this time" and only aims "to win the grand prize." Gibelli is similarly focused saying she is "ready to go all-in on life, love and competition."

The series is produced by a partnership between MTV Entertainment Studios and iTV Studios Netherlands. Lotte Wink serves as executive producer for iTV while Scott Jeffress, Antonia Mattia, and SallyAnn Salsano do the same for MTV. We will get our first look at ‘All Star Shore’ during the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted this Sunday night on MTV.

All Star Shore premieres June 29 on Paramount+. Check out the full list of the cast and their previous shows below, along with the series poster:

Angelina Pivarnick of Jersey Shore

Bethan Kershaw of Geordie Shore

Blake Horstmann of Bachelor in Paradise

Chloe Ferry of Geordie Shore

Giannina Gibelli of Love Is Blind

James Tindale of Geordie Shore

Joey Essex of The Only Way Is Essex

Johnny Middlebrooks of Love Island

Karime Pindter of Acapulco Shore

Luis "Potro" Caballero of Acapulco Shore

Marina Gregory of The Circle: Brazil

Ricardo Salusse of Rio Shore

Trina Njoroge of Love Island

Vanessa "Vanjie" Mateo of RuPaul's Drag Race