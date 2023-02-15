Twelve years after its initial release, All-Star Superman will be flying back to shelves for its first ever 4K UHD Blu-ray on April 18, Warner Bros. has revealed. Bruce Timm and Dwayne McDuffie's adaptation of Grant Morrison's classic comic book limited series chronicles Superman's heroic last days on Earth. After rescuing a team of scientists who were on an expedition set to explore the Sun, Superman's cells are overcharged with radiation, giving him extra powers while slowly killing him. The last son of Krypton now has to figure out how he wants to spend the last year of his life, while dealing with Lex Luthor's evil plans to destroy him.

The film features the voices of James Denton and Christina Hendricks as Superman and Lois Lane, respectively. While Hendricks is widely known for her role as office manager Joan Holloway in the acclaimed AMC drama Mad Men, the actress has also landed other notable voice roles including voicing Gabby Gabby in Toy Story 4, Offer Jaffe in Scoob!, Zarina in The Pirate Fairy, and Cherie in Solar Opposites. Hendricks will also star in Apple TV+'s adaptation of Edith Wharton's unfinished novel of the same name. Denton on the other hand is known for his role as Mike Delfino in Desperate Housewives, he is also widely known for his role as Dr. Sam Radford in Good Witch.

Besides Denton and Hendricks, the cast also includes Anthony LaPaglia as Lex Luthor, Ed Asner as Perry White, Frances Conroy as Ma Kent, Matthew Gray Gubler as Jimmy Olsen and Linda Cardellini as Nasty. The extended voice cast features the talents of Arnold Vosloo, Steve Blum, Alexis Denisof, Obba Babatunde, Fred Tatasciore, John DiMaggio and more. Timm was onboard as producer while Sam Liu served as director. The animated film was written by McDuffie, and was one of his final projects before he passed away in 2011.

RELATED: Henry Cavill Wasn't Fired as Superman - He Just Wasn't Hired, Says James Gunn

What's Included in the Upcoming Release?

The upcoming release includes special features such as an Audio Commentary from Timm and Morrison, and a digital copy of the All-Star Superman comic book. It also comes with several featurettes such as “The Art of the All-star Adaptation” which explores the screenwriting, character designing, and scoring aspects of the film. Other featurettes include “An All-Star Salute to the Silver Age Superman”, “Superman Now”, and “The Creative Flow: Incubating the Idea with Grant Morrison” which gives a detailed look at Morrison’s original sketches and ideas.

The 4K UHD version of All-Star Superman will be available for purchase on April 18. Check out the trailer below: