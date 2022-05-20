HBO Documentary Films has acquired the worldwide television rights for All That Breathes from the Cities Never Sleep director Shaunak Sen. The film is set to be released by Submarine Deluxe and Sideshow in arthouse theaters across the nation later this year in the fall with a robust festival rollout before making its way to HBO and HBO Max in 2023.

All That Breathes is a documentary that follows two brothers named Saud and Nadeem that live in New Delhi, India, one of the world’s most populated cities. The pair run and operate a bird hospital that rescues injured black kites, which are commonplace in the New Delhi sky. As the official synopsis for the film says, "this family and the neglected kites form a poetic chronicle of the city’s collapsing ecology and deepening social fault lines." The film's director Shaunak Sen provided a statement about the film being brought to a global audience, saying:

"The astonishing story of Saud and Nadeem, and their relationship with the majestic raptor called the ‘black kite’, took us three years to shape. Over time, the story became symptomatic of both Delhi’s ecological and social malaise, while also giving glimpses of a rare resilience. Most of us in the crew in India have grown up associating the unmistakable white noise of the HBO logo with high quality cinematic programming. We’re thrilled to join their roster and to work with Sideshow and Submarine Deluxe to bring this story to a global audience."

All That Breathes premiered at the Sundance Film Festival back in January of this year and went on to be selected as the Grand Jury Prize winner in the World Cinema Documentary Competition. Out of all the other films at the Sundance this year, All That Breathes is the only one screening as an Official Selection at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. "All That Breathes is one of the great discoveries of the year," said Submarine Deluxe’s Dan Braun. "Filled with humorous and heartbreaking moments in equal measure, All That Breathes is a stunning achievement and announces Shaunak Sen as a major voice in cinema today. We are proud to partner with HBO Documentary Films to bring the film to the public.”

All That Breathes is produced by Kiterabbit Films and Rise Films production in collaboration with HHMI Tangled Bank Studios. Along with serving as director Sen is also a producer on the film alongside Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer. Executive producers on the project are David Guy Elisco and Sean B. Carroll with Florrie Priest serving as a co-producer and Sam Stanley and Guy Horlock as associate producers. The film's editor is Charlotte Munch Bengtsen with cinematography done by Benjamin Bernhard, Riju Das, and Saumyananda Sahi.

All That Breathes will release nationwide in arthouse theaters in Fall 2022, then heading to HBO and HBO Max in 2023. You can read the official synopsis of the documentary film down below.

'All That Breathes' follows two brothers who run a bird hospital dedicated to rescuing injured black kites, a staple in the skies of New Delhi, India. In one of the world’s most populated cities, where cows, rats, monkeys, frogs, and hogs jostle cheek-by-jowl with people, the “kite brothers” care for thousands of these mesmerizing creatures that drop daily from New Delhi’s smog-choked skies. As environmental toxicity and civil unrest escalate, the relationship between this family and the neglected kites forms a poetic chronicle of the city’s collapsing ecology and deepening social fault lines.

