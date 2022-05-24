Get ready for a nostalgic walk down memory lane! Netflix has announced that they are will be bringing select seasons of classic Nickelodeon series to the streaming service in the US. The three series that are coming to Netflix are Kenan & Kel, Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide, and All That with all of them set to become available on June 21.

The announcement was made by the official Netflix account on Twitter, though the post did not go into further detail on which seasons will be included when the three series arrive on the streaming service. All That was a sketch comedy series akin to the likes of Saturday Night Live for a younger audience that premiered in 1994 on Nickelodeon. The series saw a revolving cast of young actors taking part in a series of short comedy sketches and had an original run of 10 seasons, concluding in 2005. The series made a return in 2019 with Season 11 and while it was renewed for a 12th season in January 2021, production of the series is currently suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The series currently sits at a total of 206 episodes.

Two of the recurring actors on All That were Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, who went on to get their own sitcom series together, appropriately titled Kenan & Kel. Premiering in 1996 and running until 2000 with four seasons and 65 episodes, the series took place in Chicago and followed the many comedic adventures of the two titular stars, all filmed in front of a live studio audience. The series went on to win the "Favorite TV Show" award at the 1998 Kids' Choice Awards. Thompson is currently a cast member on SNL.

Image Via Nickelodeon

RELATED: How 'Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide' Salvaged the School Show

Finally, Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide — my personal favorite — started airing on Nickelodeon in 2004. The series followed three best friends Ned Bigby (Devon Werkheiser), Jennifer "Moze" Mosely (Lindsey Shaw), and Simon "Cookie" Nelson-Cook (Daniel Curtis Lee) as well as a wide collection of characters including classmates and teachers, as they encounter many misadventures in their school lives while Ned provides the audiences with tips on how to deal with the situations that occur in the show. The series aired from 2004 until 2007, concluding its three-season run with a total of 54 episodes.

Certain unannounced seasons of the classic Nickelodeon series Kenan & Kel, Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide, and All That will arrive on Netflix on June 21. You can see the tweet announcing the series' arrivals down below.

‘Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One’ Trailer Reveals Ethan Hunt’s Deadliest Adventure Yet

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Matt Villei (447 Articles Published) Matt Villei is a Senior News Writer for Collider. Having a deep appreciation for the games, films, and books that he experienced growing up, Matt wanted to learn the inner workings of how these pieces of media were made. He graduated from Hofstra University with a Film Studies degree and a Creative Writing minor with the hope of one day making a game like the ones he grew up playing. When not writing, he plays some games, watches some professional wrestling, and spends some time with his two Golden Retrievers. More From Matt Villei

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe