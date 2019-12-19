‘To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You’ Trailer Goes Back to Where It All Began

0

The first trailer for Netflix’s rom-com sequel To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You has arrived to warm up your winter holiday season. Yesterday, we got our first look at the follow-up film of the smash-hit sensation that arrived way back in 2018. But in case you can’t remember that far back, the first trailer has you covered: It features a quick recap of the events that led to Lara Jean and Peter getting together. But with new dates and a blossoming relationship comes complications from Lara Jean’s past.

Starring Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Jordan Fisher, Anna Cathcart, Janel Parrish, John Corbett, Sarayu Blue, Ross Butler, Madeleine Arthur, Emilija Baranc, Trezzo Mahoro, and Holland Taylor, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You arrives on Netflix on February 12th, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Check out the first trailer for Netflix’s sequel To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You:

Lara Jean and Peter have just taken their romance from pretend to officially real when another recipient of one of her love letters enters the picture.

And here’s the official synopsis: