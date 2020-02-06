Netflix’s ‘All the Bright Places’ Trailer Teases Elle Fanning & Justice Smith’s Meet-Cute

If you’re all-in on messy drama and difficult people, you should probably have Netflix’s upcoming YA adaptation of All the Bright Places on your radar. You can get your first look at the feature-length romantic drama in the first trailer below, but be warned that it seems to give away quite a bit of the plot, as these Netflix adaptation teasers are wont to do.

Based on the novel by Jennifer Niven, with a script written by Niven and Liz Hannah, directed by Brett Haley, All the Bright Places stars Elle Fanning, Justice Smith, Alexandra Shipp, Kelli O’Hara, Lamar Johnson, Virginia Gardner, Felix Mallard, Sofia Hasmik, with Keegan-Michael Key, and Luke Wilson. All the Bright Places arrives on Netflix this February 28th; add it to your watch-list now!

Here’s the official synopsis, followed by the trailer below:

Based on the internationally bestselling novel by Jennifer Niven, All The Bright Places tells the story of Violet Markey (Elle Fanning) and Theodore Finch (Justice Smith), who meet and change each other’s lives forever. As they struggle with the emotional and physical scars of their past, they come together, discovering that even the smallest places and moments can mean something. This compelling drama provides a refreshing and human take on the experience of mental illness, its impact on relationships, as well as the beauty and lasting impact of young love.