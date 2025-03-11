With his alter ego The Incredible Hulk, Bruce Banner has access to remarkable powers to save the day from supervillains when he gets angry. However, those same superpowers can become a super problem when he lets his emotions get out of hand with the frustrations of everyday life, like when he gets stuck in traffic or finds pickles on his burger when he specifically asked for none. Everyone has to learn how to control their feelings, but it's especially important for Bruce and his smashing-inclined other half. Marvel is now tackling that predicament with a picture book for young readers titled All the Hulk Feels and Collider has an exclusive sneak peek at the cover, showing the problems the two face in embracing how they feel.

All the Hulk Feels is framed like a comic and told through a series of letters shared between Bruce and Hulk via the pocket in their iconic purple pants. When Bruce starts letting the little things bother him, Hulk starts getting extra annoyed. The cover sees the reserved scientist transform during lunch and in his car, even expressing his anger while writing a letter to his other half. Hulk, meanwhile, starts taking that frustration out in ways that aren't productive to their superhero duties, like snapping Bruce's favorite crayon in half. In the pages of the book, they work through what's troubling them, a plan that initially doesn't go well when Bruce lashes out at the Hulk for trying to lecture him. As their differences threaten to overtake them, they slowly learn to befriend even their most volatile emotions through the heartfelt messages they send each other.

Billed as a silly introduction to Marvel Comics with a heartfelt message at its core, the book is a different take on the Hulk tailored for young audiences to relate to as part of the Mighty Marvel Comics Picture Book line. It's written and illustrated by Dan Santat, a New York Times bestseller who also has a Caldecott Medal​​​​​, among other honors to his name. Before taking on the superhero story, he previously created The Adventures of Beekle: The Unimaginary Friend and the road trip time travel story Are We There Yet?, while also providing artwork for various other projects, including Ricky Ricotta from Captain Underpants author Dav Pilkey. His book is just the latest among Marvel's material for young fans, which includes the First Book collection full of introductions to the Avengers with art by comic legend Steve Ditko and the Marvel Beginnings series.

When Could We See The Hulk Again On-Screen?

It's been a minute since the Hulk, especially the MCU variant played by Mark Ruffalo, has appeared on-screen in any significant capacity. Though the recent Captain America: Brave New World felt like an indirect sequel to his standalone 2008 Edward Norton movie thanks to the return of Liv Tyler and the inclusion of the green giant's nemesis, The Leader (Tim Blake Nelson), Bruce never appeared alongside the new Captain America, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie). He did, however, show up in the third season of What If...?, though the last time viewers saw him in live-action came in 2022 with Disney+'s She-Hulk. Given that both Benedict Cumberbatch and Chris Evans are reuniting with the Russo Brothers for Avengers: Doomsday alongside Robert Downey Jr. in a new role as Doctor Doom, an appearance by the Hulk wouldn't be surprising at this point.

All the Hulk Feels will hit store shelves soon. Get an early look at the cover and a spread from inside the book in the gallery above.