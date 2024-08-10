The Big Picture All The Light We Cannot See provides groundbreaking representation for visually impaired actors.

Aria Mia Loberti shines in her debut as Marie, portraying a strong, charismatic character.

Director Shawn Levy's foray into this series is a fresh departure from his previous work.

Of all the shows I had been anticipating last year, All the Light We Cannot See was perhaps the least known by many, but I knew it would be important from the day it was announced. As a person who is legally blind myself, seeing a woman with similar experiences to mine being given a leading role was nothing short of monumental. While far from perfect, the series does an excellent job with its portrayal of Marie-Laure LeBlanc, who I had feared would be defined solely by her blindness. Instead of an unnecessary exposition as to how she lost her sight or a monologue about her struggles, we get a thoughtful and empathetic woman who is shown to be anything but helpless. Though unfamiliar with his work as a director, I was surprised at just how much care Shawn Levy gave the series, exploring dark topics while still creating an uplifting story of human persistence in wartime. The series has many flaws, but as an expression of what living with a visual impairment is like, I could ask for nothing more.

Even Before I Watched It, ‘All the Light We Cannot See' Made Me Feel Seen

Over the past several years, there has been a more concerted effort to give proper care to disabled roles, historically ignored in acting. Oscar-winning films like CODA and smaller shows like Everything’s Gonna Be Okay have been making strides in providing spaces for actors with deafness or autism, respectively, but I was often feeling demoralized by the lack of actors with low vision in film and television. So just try to imagine my surprise when the first actress cast in such a role was someone who had never auditioned before.

The groundbreaking casting for such a series alone was extremely emotional, enough that I can remember exactly when and where I first heard it. I'd been at a bar with my family after the funeral for my grandmother, who died suddenly and who I’d been very close with. While I had never heard of the book until then, the news that an actress with a visual disability had been cast in a major production for the first time might have been the only joy I had felt in several days, perhaps fitting for a story whose main themes are hope and resilience. From that moment onward, I waited for it with anticipation, following the production closely for two whole years.

As the series came closer, I was left to make a tough choice about whether I should read the book, which I knew my mother had read and deeply enjoyed. Ultimately, I decided to go in fresh without any kind of expectations towards what the show would be, since there would inevitably be differences from the novel in any adaptation. I also stayed away from most of the marketing for it and watched only the first teaser trailer, which featured no dialogue or plot details. Seeing Marie with her white cane against a beautiful rendition of “Claire De Lune” was already enough to make me cry, and I knew that I did not need to view anything more to know I would have an emotional experience.

In Her Debut as Marie, Aria Mia Loberti Is a Revelation

Despite its groundbreaking sense of representation, All the Light We Cannot See went largely unnoticed by viewers and was not received well, with many deeming it badly paced, too shallow, or simply clichéd. While I also felt many of those same problems, no one can deny the power of the cast and their performances. From top to bottom, Louis Hoffman is a joy to watch as Werner, Lars Eidinger is extremely unlikable as Reinhold, and Mark Ruffalo is truly heartfelt as Daniel, even if his French accent felt a bit off. What truly made this series memorable for me, though, was getting to watch Aria Mia Loberti as Marie-Laure LeBlanc.

No matter how amazing the casting and representation have been, I vividly remember being so nervous about how the series would portray Marie, especially when I realized she was living alone. Unlike Loberti herself, who is legally blind but can see in certain situations, Marie is totally without sight. She relies upon a wooden model of the town that her father built to navigate her surroundings. Contrary to what I feared, at no point did I feel that she was being portrayed as helpless, and it was extra satisfying to her land the killing blow on the main villain, allowing her to save Werner rather than him saving her.

In her debut as Marie, Loberti delivers a graceful and elegant performance that left me feeling just as shocked as her own fellow castmates. A naturally gifted public speaker, Marie possesses a charisma that one might not have expected, and I felt it was totally believable that Werner had grown so attached to her recordings. Alongside Nell Sutton, who plays Marie as a little girl and is also blind, Loberti shares a few flashback scenes with Ruffalo as her father, which made me realize how much potential she already has and could still achieve. There is a reason her audition went viral, and it was inspiring enough that it even led me to pursue acting classes shortly before the premiere last year.

Through ‘All the Light We Cannot See,’ I Discovered Shawn Levy

As much praise as I may heap upon it, I'm not going to pretend All the Light We Cannot See is some kind of hidden masterpiece in line with what others might say about the book. The pacing feels painfully awkward at times, and the attempts to include the occultist elements of the Nazis, while a unique idea, does not always work. However, the series is a brave attempt by Shawn Levy to create something very different from his other stories. It was the first thing I really watched of Levy's, and it gave me a perspective on his range as a director.

Throughout his career, Levy has been known for more high-profile projects, often action films like Free Guy, and has rarely explored a more intimate story like this one. All the Light We Cannot See was both important as a story, and also a refreshing change of pace from his other work, which I'm still discovering. Regardless, I will always think of him for this show first, which has also made watching his work in Deadpool and Wolverine feel like a massive case of creative whiplash.

After diving deep into what I could find about the making of the miniseries after watching it, one final thing Levy should deserve more praise for is not just the foresight of representation, but uplifting important voices. In an interview with our own Perri Nemiroff for Ladies Night, Loberti talked at length about how Levy made her feel safe as a newcomer and gave her the confidence she had never known she had. My biggest hope for this series is that it will inspire other disabled actors to follow her example, and the care Levy has helped provide makes me think it will show how proper representation is possible. No matter what flaws the series might have as an adaptation or on its own merits, it made me feel seen in a way no other show has done, and that is something for which I will remain eternally grateful.

All the Light We Cannot See is available for streaming on Netflix in the US.

