In 2004, Anthony Doerr was riding on a train when he overheard a fellow passenger becoming frustrated with his cellphone service as his call was dropped. This was the inciting incident in the creation of the 2014 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, All The Light We Cannot See, a World War II story that emphasizes how incredibly fortunate we are to be able to reach the ones we love. Now, nine years after the publication of the critically acclaimed novel comes a limited series based on the heartbreaking and inspiring story. Premiering November 2 on Netflix, the series will consist of four hour-long episodes, detailing the story of main characters Marie-Laure LeBlanc and Werner Pfennig.

The novel, which sold over 15 million copies, is sure to draw an audience upon its release. With big Hollywood names like Mark Ruffalo and Hugh Laurie, as well as a slew of other award-winning dramatic actors, the incredible cast of characters may also inspire some who haven't read the novel to head to their nearest bookstore to pick up a copy. Written by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) and directed by Shawn Levy (Stranger Things), the show is sure to draw a big audience for Netflix. Collider recently interviewed Levy alongside author Anthony Doerr to discuss the challenges of adapting such a heavily regarded novel into a television format. Whether you read the book and need a refresher, or you want to jump into the Netflix series, below is a cast and character guide to get viewers up to speed with the upcoming limited series.

Aria Mia Loberti as Marie-Laure LeBlanc

Marie-Laure LeBlanc is a young woman living in Paris with her father, Daniel (Ruffalo). Because Maurie-Laure is blind (as is Loberti), she uses a model of Paris that her father made her in order to memorize the city. When the Nazis invade France, Marie-Laure and her father flee to her great uncle's (Laurie). Because her father raised her to be independent, she is strong in the face of danger, never losing her sense of curiosity about the world around her.

This is newcomer Aria Mia Loberti's first major acting role, and what a role it is to kick off her career. Choosing a blind actress for the leading role was incredibly important to Levy and Knight, as Loberti is part of a very under-represented community within Hollywood. Based solely on her performance in the show's trailer, we can be sure that, although this is Loberti's first acting role, it won't be her last.

Louis Hofmann as Werner Pfennig

The show's other main character, Werner Pfennig, is an orphan who discovers a knack for fixing broken radios. This skill eventually causes him to find Marie-Laure; however, this happens when he is working as a Nazi soldier. He is sent to a boarding school that teaches him Nazi Party interests, and he is incredibly conflicted about what he is learning. His interest in Marie-Laure causes him to hide the radio signal from others, and their stories become one.

Werner is played by Louis Hofmann, a German-born actor who has appeared mainly in German film and television, earning him several awards and other accolades. He is most known for playing the role of Jonas in all three seasons of the Netflix series Dark. This isn't Hoffmann's first World War II film, having starred in the 2015 war drama Land of Mine. Hofmann's next project will also be in the realm of World War II as part of the ensemble of the big-budget Apple TV+ series Masters of the Air.

Mark Ruffalo as Daniel LeBlanc

Daniel LeBlanc is Marie-Laure's father, and he works as a locksmith at the Museum of Natural History. He is great at his job, and his creativity and dedication make him an ideal employee. He loves Marie-Laure more than anything, creating a model of Paris, so he can help his daughter live a life without boundaries. He wants to teach her about the world without hiding anything from her.

A man who needs no introduction, Mark Ruffalo has earned a Golden Globe, an Emmy, a Screen Actor's Guild Award, and numerous Oscar nominations throughout his impressive acting career. He's most known for his role as Bruce Banner aka The Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having played the character 10 times in various films and shows. Some of the notable films on his resume include Spotlight, Zodiac, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Foxcatcher, The Kids Are All Right, and 13 Going on 30. Given the incredible span of Ruffalo's career (and his crazy number of awards and nominations), his performance as Marie-Laure's father is sure to be another masterclass in acting. His latest film is the Emma Stone-led comedy Poor Things, which has put him firmly in the awards' conversation for Best Supporting Actor. Up next for Ruffalo, he'll be part of the ensemble cast of Bong Joon Ho's next movie Mickey 17, which will also star Robert Pattinson.

Hugh Laurie as Etienne LeBlanc

Daniel's uncle (and Marie-Laure's great-uncle), Etienne LeBlanc is a war veteran who now suffers from PTSD. This trauma causes him to crave routine and order, keeping his life quite small. Because he is devoted to his family, he takes in Marie-Laure during the height of the war and continues to broadcast educational audio recordings. It's Etienne's broadcasts that cause Werner to be able to find Marie-Laure.

Perhaps best known for his role as Dr. House in the hit FOX drama House, Hugh Laurie is another familiar face appearing in All the Light We Cannot See. While he appeared in eight seasons of House, he's also appeared in shows like Veep, Avenue 5, and Catch-22, alongside films like Stuart Little, 101 Dalmatians, and Sense and Sensibility. Next for Laurie, he'll be joining Season 3 of the Apple TV+ series Tehran.

Lars Eidinger as Reinhold von Rumpel

Reinhold von Rumpel (Lars Eidinger), is a Nazi gemologist who has a large interest in the Sea of Flames, a diamond said to grant immortality to the beholder and misfortune to those around the possessor. His talent as a gemologist gives him a powerful position within the Nazi party, and he continues to crave this power in his search for the Sea of Flames. The rumor that the Sea of Flames gives immortality to its owner only drives Reinhold further into his obsession, as he is living with cancer and believes the diamond can cure him. Reinhold is a complex character, as his love for his children drastically conflicts with the torture he inflicts on others.

Lars Eidinger is a German-born award-winning actor. He's acted in big films like the Noah Baumbach-directed White Noise, as well as Tim Burton's 2019 adaptation of Dumbo. This is not Eidinger's first time acting in a World War II piece, as he recently starred in the TV miniseries Faking Hitler.

Ed Skrein as Herr Siedler

Herr Siedler (Ed Skrein) is a Nazi soldier who comes to visit the orphanage where Werner and his sister Jutta live. Siedler is a character that shifts the course of Werner's life forever, as he is the reason that Werner ends up at the Nazi boarding school that teaches him the values of the Nazi party. Siedler is a character who, while not high up in power, has the task of taking youth and formulating them into the ideal member of the Nazi party.

Ed Skrein has quite the acting resume, including projects like Deadpool, Game of Thrones, and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. Raised in London, England, he has also been a part of films like If Beale Street Could Talk and Alita: Battle Angel. Skrein will next be seen playing a villainous role in Zack Snyder's two-part sci-fi epic Rebel Moon.

Marion Bailey as Madame Manec

Etienne's longtime housekeeper, Madam Manec is a member of the French resistance against the Nazi Party. She helps Etienne in the broadcast of his audio recordings and looks after Marie-Laure when she finds her way to Etienne's home with her father. Although Madame Manec doesn't have a lot of power, she is admirable for doing what she can to aid in the resistance.

Two-time Screen Actor's Guild Award-Winner Marion Bailey is a British actress best known for her role in The Crown. Bailey plays Queen Elizabeth's mother, The Queen Mother, a role that won her both her SAG Awards. Bailey has also appeared in a large number of British drama television shows, like Holby City, Endeavour, and Obsession. Given Bailey's dramatic background, Madame Manec is a terrific character for her to play and is sure to be another amazing performance.

Luna Wedler as Jutta Pfenning

Jutta is Werner's younger sister - a young woman with strong opinions and a passion for right versus wrong. She is outspoken and stubborn, creating tension during a time in history when having a strong opinion was dangerous. It's Jutta's broken radio that her older brother fixes, sparking Werner's fascination with fixing radios. Jutta listens to French radio broadcasts about the war crimes Germany is performing, which horrifies her. She hates when Werner is sent to a boarding school that teaches the values of the Nazi Party.

German actress Luna Wedler is another award-winning addition to the cast. She has performed mainly in German television and film, focused mostly within the drama genre. Wedler is yet another drama pro in the All the Light We Cannot See cast, fueling the talented fire of dramatic actors in the cast.

Nell Sutton as young Marie-Laure LeBlanc

Within the series, audiences will see a young version of Marie-Laure, played by Nell Sutton. These flashback moments are sure to show viewers how Marie-Laure came to be the self-reliant and independent young woman her father raised her to be. While it's devastating to imagine anyone living during such a volatile time in history, the added emphasis on the way the Nazi party affected young children only adds emphasis to the horror of the time period.

Like her older counterpart Aria Mia Loberti, this is also Nell Sutton's first acting credit. Also, like Loberti, the seven-year-old newcomer is legally blind. The addition of these two talented actresses is a big moment for the disabled community, as Hollywood continues to move in the right direction with disability representation in film and television.

All the Light We Cannot See begins streaming on Netflix on November 2. You can click the link below to go directly to the series' landing page.

