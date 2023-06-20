New images have just been released from the upcoming Netflix series All the Light We Cannot See, giving us a new peek into the highly anticipated adaptation of the 2014 best-selling Anthony Doerr novel of the same name. The series is set to premiere on Netflix on November 2, 2023. The new image, which was initially released by Empire Online, features Mark Ruffalo and Nell Sutton as father and daughter.

All the Light We Cannot See will tell the story of Marie-Laure LeBlanc, a blind young girl living in Nazi-occupied France whose life intersects with Werner Pfennig, a talented young German boy whose skills in radio technology earn him acceptance into a military school. The best-selling novel told the parallel stories of these two young people caught in one of the most perilous times in European history.

The new image, released yesterday, shows a very young Marie-Laure (Sutton) and her father Daniel (Ruffalo). Daniel kneels before his small daughter, who holds a white cane in her hands. Daniel, quite the devoted father, looks up to his small daughter lovingly, illustrating his impact on his daughter's life. Only a few days ago a new trailer for the series was released by Netflix as a Tudum exclusive. The trailer gives us a glimpse into the intersecting lives of Marie-Laure and Werner and the bond between the pair. The trailer also gives us a look into the trials and tragedies that our two protagonists will face as they are plunged into the horrifying depths of World War II, both buoyed by Maire-Laure's unwavering spirit in the face of adversity.

The Project Has Had a Long Journey to Screen

The upcoming limited series was originally announced in 2019, and in 2021, it was announced that Netflix had put in a production order for the limited series, which will consist of four episodes. The series was developed by Shawn Levy and Steven Knight. Ruffalo and Hugh Laurie are set to star in the upcoming project. Hugh Laurie will play Marie-Laure's uncle, who suffers from PTSD while Ruffalo will star as Marie-Laure's father and a locksmith at a museum in Paris. Aria Mia Loberti stars as the teen Marie-Laure, while Louis Hofmann plays Werner Pfennig.

All the Light We Cannot See will be released on Netflix on November 2, 2023. The series, which will consist of four parts, will be released in its entirety at that time. Until then, however, you can check out the new image below: