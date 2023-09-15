The Big Picture All the Light We Cannot See is a limited series on Netflix that tells a harrowing story of individuals caught up in WWII.

The series explores the experiences of a young German man named Werner who is forced to join the Nazis but strives to maintain his own integrity.

While addressing the horrors of the Nazi regime, the series focuses on the intersecting destinies of specific characters. The series hits Netflix next month.

A story of hope and triumph in one of the darkest chapters of history, fans of Anthony Doerr’s novel, All the Light We Cannot See are counting down the days until the title makes its grand limited series debut on Netflix. Arriving on the platform on November 2, 2023, the Shawn Levy-directed series tells the harrowing story of a group of seemingly unrelated people caught up in the terrors of WWII. A touchy piece of material, the historical drama features a young man named Werner (Louis Hofmann) who is forced to join the Nazis in battle. In an interview with Levy and Doerr at Collider’s TIFF media studio at the Cinema Center at MARBL, Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub breaks down how they approached this delicate telling of a German swept up in the war through no fault of his own.

Offering to “take a whack” at the storyline, Levy spells out the plot of All the Light We Cannot See, detailing Werner’s affiliation with the Nazi party. “One of the two leads is a character named Werner, who is a German orphan who shows this early, almost prodigy-level skill with radios,” Levy explains, “He is taken from his orphanage and put into one of these Nazi training schools that were historically very real and would often indoctrinate the youth of Germany [not only] into this military, but into this ideology. Werner is a character who is not indoctrinated into that ideology, who has a love for technology, has a talent for this emerging technology, but who is actually committed to keeping his soul clean, who has a sister who literally says to him when he’s taken away, ‘Do not let them convince you, do not let them change you. Keep the frequency in your head the same.’”

Finding a balance between communicating the atrocities of the Nazi party and those Germans who were forced to join the war was a tricky one for Levy, Doerr, and the rest of the creative team, but something they needed to do in order to make the adaptation work. “Hitler youth was sweeping kids when they were 10, 11, 12 years old,” Doerr explains, “At the end of the war, they’re sending 14-year-olds off to battle.” As for Werner’s part in the complicated tale, Doerr says, “Of course he’s being indoctrinated by a new technology radio that’s coming into the world and is able to spread disinformation in a way that humans were not able to do at that time,” but, even so, he hopes that audiences can find some sympathy for the character adding, “I hope, even as you recognize he’s making morally wrong decisions, you understand how Werner got into that situation in his life.”

Unveiling the Horrors of the Nazis in 'All the Light We Cannot See'

While Werner may be trying to keep the Nazi’s evil ideologies out of his head, Levy and Doerr want to make it clear that this is not how every member of the hateful and murderous party is represented. “This is hardly an apologist work,” Levy says, “Obviously, the book is not a Holocaust story, but it is a World War II story, and the reality of what the Germans did in that time is abhorrent and appalling, and the fact that we’re even talking about or hearing about a resurgence of that ideology is f—ing grotesque. So definitely, our show is committed to showing the grotesquery of that mindset, but it’s also really kind of zooming in on this one character and this one girl and this one boy and how their destinies intersect.”

Featuring performances from Mark Ruffalo, Hugh Laurie, and newcomer Aria Mia Loberti, All the Light We Cannot See arrives on Netflix on November 2, 2023. Don't miss Weintraub's full conversation with Levy and Doerr, and while we wait for the series to premiere this fall, you can check out the rest of our TIFF 2023 coverage here.