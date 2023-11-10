Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for All the Light We Cannot See.

It’s never easy adapting something from a page to the screen, striking the perfect balance between keeping the essence of a novel and incorporating changes to keep book fans on their toes. Such is the case with the latest Netflix limited series, All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr. Developed by Steven Knight and directed by Shawn Levy, the four-part series follows the stories of a blind French girl and a German soldier as their paths intersect at the Battle of Saint-Malo. The series stars Aria Mia Loberti, Louis Hofmann, Hugh Laurie, and Mark Ruffalo. While much of the limited series keeps many of the same details and plot points from the novel, the Netflix series’ plot deviates in drastic ways, resulting in an ending that looks nothing like that of the original novel’s.

Marie-Laure and Etienne Make a New Start Together in Paris in the Book

In the Netflix limited series, Marie-Laure Leblanc ends the series completely alone in the world. The only family she has ever known, including her great-uncle Etienne, is dead by the end of the series. Yet in the novel, that isn’t the case. In fact, Etienne doesn’t die from a bomb explosion as he does in the limited series; he’s imprisoned by von Rumpel (Lars Eidinger) and is later released after the Allies free Saint-Malo from German occupation. After Werner and Marie-Laure part ways, one of the Resistance members finds Marie-Laure and reunites her with Etienne. Together, they move to Paris, even moving back into Daniel’s old apartment. As her hope for her father’s return dwindles, Marie-Laure puts all her energy into her studies. She eventually follows in her father’s footsteps by working at the Museum of Natural History. Where the ending of the limited series leaves Marie-Laure’s fate unknown, the book’s ending gives the audience closure that she married and has her own family, living long enough to spend time with her grandson.

Werner Goes Mad and Dies While Imprisoned in the Book

In the limited series, Marie-Laure and Werner part ways after he willingly surrenders to the Americans where he will face imprisonment. Marie-Laure tells him that in prison he’ll be given food, shoes, and a chance. He promises to listen to her broadcast and to reunite with him someday. Unfortunately for Werner, prison becomes his death sentence in the book. Instead, after his arrest, Werner is too weak to eat, so he’s placed in a hospital tent. One night, he’s so delirious that he wanders out from the tent into a minefield. He unknowingly triggers a landmine and is killed as a result.

The ambiguous ending for Werner after his arrest might be one of the better changes made from page to screen. Ending Werner’s story with the Americans capturing him makes Werner face the consequences of his actions throughout the war. As one of the Resistance members reminds him and Etienne, his work tracking radio frequencies throughout the war led to men, women, and children being killed. Werner might not have held the gun, but his assignment practically loaded the gun for the Nazis. In addition to this, the change in Werner’s story also keeps the hope alive that he and Marie-Laure will meet again someday. Maybe after he pays for his war crimes, the two find a way back to each other and pick up where they left off from their dance in the attic. Whether he deserves a happy ending like this is left for the audience to speculate.

Jutta Is Spared From a Violent Assault in the Series

One of the biggest departures from the book the Netflix series makes is the lack of Werner’s sister, Jutta, played by Luna Wedler. Her role is largely reduced to Werner’s flashbacks. In the final episode, Jutta is seen for the first time in the present day listening to frequency 13.10 when Werner broadcasts a message for her. She breaks down and hugs the radio after she hears her brother promise to come back to her. However, like her brother, she faces a cruel fate. In the book, she, along with three other girls from the orphanage, is sent to work in a factory in Berlin; it’s while she’s there that Jutta gets word that her brother is dead. In 1945, when the Russians invade Berlin, three Russian soldiers find Jutta, Frau Elena (Rosie Hilal), and the other girls in hiding and rape them. Jutta survives the attack but is scarred by it. In addition to Werner’s book ending change, another improvement from the limited series adaptation is sparing Jutta from this violent attack. The audience doesn’t have enough time with her, so removing this eliminates an unnecessary act of violence against this girl they barely know.

Marie-Laure and Jutta Meet Decades Later in the Book

Perhaps the biggest change Netflix makes to the book’s ending is Jutta actually meeting Marie-Laure decades later. After Jutta is given Werner’s old possessions, including a model of what was Etienne’s house, she and her son visit Saint-Malo to find out more about Werner’s last days of life. While she’s there, a local recognizes the model house and gives her Marie-Laure’s current address in Paris. Jutta meets Marie-Laure at the museum, where she reveals Werner's fate to her. When she gives her the model house, Marie-Laure opens it and finds the key to the grotto gate where this model house was left. Though the two women are left to speculate what Werner did with the Sea of Flames diamond, readers are told that he left it in the grotto and probably remains there to this day. In the Netflix series, Marie-Laure takes the diamond and throws it back into the ocean.

In many ways, this fateful meeting provides the closure these women didn’t realize they needed. Both of them were impacted by Werner, and their shared connection to frequency 13.10 saved them in more ways than one. In the context of the limited series, it makes sense why this was scrapped. However, Marie-Laure meeting Jutta could’ve been an emotional catharsis if Werner still died, creating a bookend to the story.

The Netflix limited series leaves the fates of Marie-Laure, Werner, and Jutta ambiguous. In some ways, it leaves the audience with a sense of hope that these young adults survived the horrors of war. While some changes from the book, such as omitting Jutta’s sexual assault, are welcomed, others, like leaving Marie-Laure orphaned and alone, come across as cruel. Since this is a limited series, depriving these characters of more definitive conclusions doesn’t give audiences the same amount of closure as that of the book’s ending. Some stories are better left on the shelf, untouched by the hands of Hollywood.

All the Light We Cannot See is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

