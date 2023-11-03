The Big Picture In All the Light We Cannot See, the Sea of Flames is a rare and supposedly cursed diamond.

Netflix's World War II-era miniseries All the Light We Cannot See, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Anthony Doerr, weaves together several disparate stories over the course of four episodes. Marie-Laure LeBlanc (Aria Mia Loberti), Werner Pfennig (Louis Hofmann), and the Nazi Sergeant Major Reinhold von Rumpel (Lars Eidinger) are destined to clash over the series' MacGuffin, a legendary blue diamond called the Sea of Flames. Marie-Laure inherited the Sea of Flames from her father Daniel (Mark Ruffalo) and refuses to surrender it into the hands of the determined — and dying — von Rumpel, even if it means her own death. Why is this jewel so important? What role does it play in All the Light We Cannot See, and was the Sea of Flames inspired by a real-life artifact?

What Is the Sea of Flames in ‘All the Light We Cannot See’?

In All the Light We Cannot See, the Sea of Flames is a priceless French artifact preserved under lock and key in Paris's Museum of Natural History. According to Marie-Laure's father Daniel LeBlanc, the museum's locksmith, the Sea of Flames is the most valuable item in the entire museum because of its rarity, its natural beauty, and its reputation. A dark legend surrounds the blue diamond: it's supposedly cursed, and anyone who touches the stone with bare hands is likewise cursed. "Whomever you love will suffer a terrible misfortune," Daniel explains to an inquisitive Marie-Laure. However, if someone keeps the jewel for themselves, the Sea of Flames gives its owner eternal life. Daniel prides himself as a logical man, but the Sea of Flames is the one jewel in the museum he doesn't let Marie-Laure touch.

Although Anthony Doerr invented the Sea of Flames for All the Light We Cannot See, he loosely based the idea on a real relic. Doerr told Powell's Books in 2014, "The closest analog [to the Sea of Flames] is in the British Natural History Museum. It's a sapphire that people have believed is cursed for a long time." Because the Sea of Flames is so historically and monetarily important, Daniel and the museum staff smuggle it and other artwork out of Paris when the Nazis invade. Doerr based this plot point on real-life museum curators who raced to protect their collections from the advancing Third Reich. According to the author, courtesy of Powell's Books:

"Rembrandts and the Mona Lisa were rolled up and moved out of the city. There are some incredible photographs of Rembrandts being crated up and the halls of the Louvre becoming packing yards with straw and twine and crate. Then I started thinking about the Museum of Natural History of Paris. What kind of treasures were there? They really have incalculable mineral wealth. They have these pearls. They have fossils that are irreplaceable, meteorites."

What Happens to the Sea of Flames in ‘All the Light We Cannot See’?

Once Daniel and Marie-Laure flee Paris for Saint-Malo, Daniel claims to have hidden the Sea of Flames in a dinosaur's skull. In reality, he took the diamond and concealed it inside the wooden model of the city he carved for his daughter. The model proves to be Daniel's downfall; after the Nazis learn about a man measuring every inch of Saint-Malo with his footsteps, the Gestapo interrogates Daniel, Marie-Laure, and Daniel's brother Etienne (Hugh Laurie). When Daniel has no choice except to give the Gestapo his fake identification papers, the group concocts a desperate scheme to keep the LeBlancs, and the Sea of Flames, safe. They refuse to let the Germans possess the jewel; it's part of French history and belongs to the country and its residents.

Despite the family's best efforts, Sergeant Major Reinhold von Rumpel captures Daniel and executes him when he refuses to reveal the Sea of Flames' — and Marie-Laure's — location. Von Rumpel describes himself as a "jeweler" ordered by Adolf Hitler to collect Europe's best antiquities. In reality, all Von Rumpel wants is eternal life. He has a terminal illness and believes the myths surrounding the Sea of Flames. By the time von Rumpel arrives in Saint-Malo, he's spent three years pursuing the diamond. He has no qualms about murdering for the diamond, killing Saint-Malo residents when they refuse to reveal Marie-Laure's location.

As the Battle of Saint-Malo rages around them, von Rumpel breaks into Etienne's house in pursuit of Marie-Laure. He torments her with the truth of her father's death and claims that Daniel touching the Sea of Flames caused Marie's blindness. Von Rumpel's own ignorance dooms him, as he refuses to see Marie-Laure's blindness as anything positive. He overlooks her strengths, allowing Marie-Laure to gain the upper hand and shoot him through the head with Werner's timely assistance. Following a tender moment with Werner, Marie-Laure tosses the Sea of Flames into the ocean, proving the only real curse is human cruelty. (In Anthony Doerr's novel, superstition claims that "returning" the diamond to the ocean stops its magical curse.)

The Sea of Flames Is Thematically Important

Anthony Doerr balanced numerous themes in his ambitious, non-linear novel. For the Sea of Flames specifically, a magical artifact that's only magical because geology naturally created a beautiful stone, Doerr told Powell's Books he was "worried about [the Sea of Flames] being a little too gimmicky. I was trying to write a human story about the war, and I worried that it would come across as too crass of a vehicle to move the novel forward. Eventually, I just bought into it as hard as I could because this was one way to continue narrative momentum, and to give her father a reason to disappear." In this and many ways, Doerr's book and its Netflix adaptation succeed. The Sea of Flames, although operating structurally as a MacGuffin, mirrors the many heartfelt and humane stories at play.

All the Light We Cannot See is available to stream on Netflix.

