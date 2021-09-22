All the Light We Cannot See, the Pulitzer Prize-winning bestseller by Anthony Doerr is getting a limited series Netflix adaptation. Following the stories of Marie-Laure and Werner told through alternating chapters, the book is a fascinating way of looking at the history of World War II. Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps Entertainment will produce with Levy directing all the episodes, which are being written by Steven Knight. Levy, Dan Levine, and Josh Barry will serve as executive producers.

All the Light We Cannot See tells the story of a blind teenager named Marie-Laure, and the German soldier Werner, who encounter each other in occupied France as they try to escape the devastation caused by World War II. Levy is also putting out a worldwide casting call for actresses who are "blind or low vision" for the lead role of teenage Marie-Laure.

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy’s Next Movie, ‘The Adam Project’, Is Coming Early Next Year to Netflix

Levy, who will direct all four episodes, directed this year's Free Guy, and previously made Night at the Museum and Real Steel. Knight has written such films as Eastern Promises, Allied, and Locke, and has written for such series as Peaky Blinders and Taboo.

All the Light We Cannot See was published in 2014, and in 2015, won both a Pulitzer Prize and the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction. Doerr's book has spent over 200 weeks on the New York Times best-seller list and has sold 5.7 copies in North America alone.

There is currently no release date for Netflix's adaptation of All the Light We Cannot See, which means there's plenty of time to read Doerr's award-winning novel before we see Levy's take on the material.

KEEP READING: Shawn Levy on the Epic Scope of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4, Planning for the Show's Endgame, and More

Share Share Tweet Email

'Sex and the City' and 'White Collar' Actor Willie Garson Dies at 57 He was filming 'Sex and the City' revival series 'And Just Like That' at the time of his death.

Read Next