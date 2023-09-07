The Big Picture Director Shawn Levy prioritized authenticity by hiring blind or low-vision actors to play the protagonist in the Netflix miniseries All The Light We Cannot See.

The series, based on a best-selling novel, explores themes of love, survival, and triumph over evil during World War II.

Audiences can expect an emotional rollercoaster with a balance of intimacy and epicness when the series premieres on November 2.

We’re still a couple of months away from the premiere of the highly anticipated Netflix miniseries All The Light We Cannot See, but in the coming days we’ll get to find out early reactions to the war drama as it will have an early screening at the Toronto International Film Festival this Sunday. In order to tease the upcoming episodes, Netflix released today a behind-the-scenes look at the series’ production.

The story centers around a blind girl and a German soldier whose paths cross during World War II. In order to tell this story in a way that would be 100% authentic and equitable, director and executive producer Shawn Levy (Deadpool 3) decided to hire blind or low-vision actors to play both the young and older versions of protagonist Marie-Laurie. What’s more, he and his team were able to cast Aria Mia Loberti, a woman who is making her acting debut and before starring in the series never even considered having an acting career.

The behind-the-scenes look also brings Loberti’s fellow cast members Hugh Laurie (House, M.D.), Mark Ruffalo (She-Hulk: Attorney At Law), and Louis Hofmann (Dark) to praise the story elements. While Ruffalo describes it as a “story about love and survival and triumph over evil,” Laurie revealed that the novel that inspired the series “stayed” with him. Hofmann teases the emotional rollercoaster that awaits viewers, revealing that “this show provides a huge amount of intimacy and epicness.”

'All The Light We Cannot See' Author Is Also On Board

Image via Netflix

The story of All The Light We Cannot See follows Marie Laurie and Werner (Hofmann). While she is a blatant victim of the Nazi party invasion and bombing of France, the soldier is a conflicted man who doesn’t believe that his country is doing the right thing. Their paths cross as both of them try to find a way to survive devastation, trauma and loss.

All The Light We Cannot See is based on a best-selling and Pulitzer prize-winning novel by author Anthony Doerr — who is also featured on the behind-the-scenes look and talks about his novel’s universal themes and why it resonates with such a big number of readers. The author believes one of the reasons was because the story depicts two people who are just curious about the world around them and are prevented from learning because there’s a war going on.

Netflix premieres the four episodes of All The Light We Cannot See on November 2. You can watch the behind-the-scenes look here: