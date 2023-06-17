With the TUDUM festivities well underway, Netflix is giving audiences a look at one of their most anticipated titles set to land over the next year - All the Light We Cannot See. A goosebump-inducing teaser takes the pages of Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and adapts it to small screen form. Over four parts, the series will follow an unlikely friendship between a blind French girl named Marie-Laure (Aria Mia Loberti) and a German soldier named Werner (Louis Hofmann) whose frequencies connect on the radio waves.

Today’s teaser comes just two months after the first trailer made its grand entrance and, while it doesn’t fully delve into the story, it sets up a solid foundation, shedding more light on the connection between Marie-Laure and Werner. In it, we see Werner taking solace in Marie-Laure’s words of hope as she broadcasts her message over the radio waves with the young German soldier intercepting them. In between shots of the main and supporting cast, we see the reality and terrors of war as bombs are dropped and fires spread in Nazi-occupied France.

Much shorter than its predecessor, the teaser only briefly shows Marie-Laure’s father and locksmith, Daniel LeBlanc (Mark Ruffalo), and her great uncle, Etienne LeBlanc (Hugh Laurie), a WWI veteran struggling with PTSD. Filling out the ensemble cast is Lars Eidinger as the brutal Sergeant Major Reinhold von Rumpel, a terminally-ill Nazi officer on a quest to find a diamond that is said to give its holder eternal life. The miniseries will also feature performances from Andrea Deck and Marion Bailey.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'All the Light We Cannot See': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

Who’s Behind All the Light We Cannot See?

Not only is the series adaptation of Doerr’s celebrated title stacked with impressive names in front of the camera, but it's also directed and co-developed by Shawn Levy. One of the biggest names in the world of film and television, Levy is the directorial eye behind features including The Adam Project, The Night at the Museum franchise, Date Night, and the upcoming Deadpool 3 as well as shows like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, So Weird, and Stranger Things, the latter of which he also produces. Making up the other half of the dream team as Levy’s co-developer is Peaky Blinders creator and Spencer scribe, Steven Knight who also wrote the script for All the Light We Cannot See. Coming off fresh of a successful award season for their WWI film adaptation of All Quiet on the Western Front, Netflix is no doubt planning to hear more critical acclaim with their latest war-centered production.

Check out the latest teaser for All the Light We Cannot See below and welcome the miniseries into your home when it arrives on Netflix on November 2.