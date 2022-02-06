Last month, it was announced that Mark Ruffalo and Hugh Laurie would be starring in Netflix’s adaptation of All The Light We Cannot See. Now, it seems the cast has grown by three as Louis Hofmann (Dark), Lars Eidinger (Persian Lessons), and Nell Sutton are joining the Netflix limited series which will be based on Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning bestselling novel of the same name.

The novel tells the story of a blind French girl who crosses paths with a German soldier during World War II. All the Light We Cannot See is being adapted into a four-part limited series for Netflix and with all episodes being written by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) and directed by Shawn Levy (Stranger Things).

In the limited series, Hofmann has been cast as the male lead. He will play Werner Pfennig, a handsome young German soldier who has a strong moral compass but gets caught up in the brutality of war. Eidinger will be playing the story’s main antagonist, Sergeant Major Reinhold von Rumpel a cruel, terminally ill Nazi officer who is obsessively hunting down a legendary diamond that is said to be able to give whoever holds it eternal life. Sutton, who is legally blind in real life, will be making her acting debut as Young Marie-Laure, the younger version of the main character.

It has been previously announced that Ruffalo who will be playing Daniel LeBLanc and Laurie will be playing Etienne LeBLanc, Marie-Laure’s father and great uncle respectively. Marie-Laure herself will be played by Aria Mia Loberti, who just like the actress playing the younger version, is blind in real life and making her acting debut with this series.

All the Light We Cannot See is being executive produced by Levy, Dan Levine, and Josh Barry through 21 Laps Entertainment (Stranger Things, Arrival). Knight will also be serving as an executive producer on the limited series. Joe Strechay (See, The OA) will be acting on the series as an Associate Producer, Blindness and Accessibility Consultant.

All The Light We Cannot was published in 2014 to extensive critical acclaim. In 2015, it won both the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction and the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction. It would go one to spend more than 200 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list and sell millions of copies in all formats worldwide.

All The Light We Cannot See currently has no official release date.

