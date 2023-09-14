The Big Picture Filming All the Light We Cannot See near the Ukrainian border was a heartbreaking experience for director Shawn Levy, as the refugees' plight mirrored the WWII story.

The limited series tells the separate but intertwining stories of Marie Laure, a blind French girl, and Werner, a young man forced to join the Nazis.

All the Light We Cannot See features a talented cast including Mark Ruffalo, Hugh Laurie, Lars Eidinger, Marion Bailey, and Andrea Deck.

Whether they mean for it to happen or not, many times filmmakers will run into an art-imitating life parallel when working on their latest project. Such was the case for Shawn Levy whose latest undertaking saw him directing Netflix’s limited series adaptation of Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, All the Light We Cannot See. In an interview with Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub at Collider’s TIFF media studio at the Cinema Center at MARBL, the Stranger Things producer spoke about the heartbreaking similarities between the production and real-world events.

Filming for the WWII story took place close to the Ukrainian border, an area that has had more than its fair share of the horrors of war in recent days. As the country continues to defend itself against Russia’s invasion, Levy says that it was a surreal and “heartbreaking” experience to see their story match that of the refugees so closely. “We’re in the neighboring country to Ukraine, and we’re filming scenes of the exodus of refugees out of Paris when the Germans invaded. Some of the extras playing refugees marching west were Ukrainian refugees who had marched west to Hungary, where we were filming. So that was a mirroring of real life that was heartbreaking and kind of just took our breath away on those days.”

A tale of hope in the darkest of times, All the Light We Cannot See tells the very different stories of two teenagers living through the worst days of World War II. One is Marie Laure LeBlanc (Aria Mia Loberti), a blind French girl living in Nazi-occupied Paris, while the other is Werner Pfennig (Louis Hofmann), a young man forced to join the Nazis as a radio technician. Coming from completely different worlds, the teens’ lives will collide in unforeseen ways.

Image via Netflix

Who Else Is in 'All the Light We Cannot See'?

Newcomer Loberti and Dark star Hofmann will be joined by a cast that includes Mark Ruffalo (13 Going on 30), Hugh Laurie (House), Lars Eidinger (White Noise), Marion Bailey (The Crown), and Andrea Deck (Homeland). Levy directs the four-episode limited series which was created and penned by Peaky Blinders and Taboo creator, Steven Knight. The series serves as Loberti’s breakthrough performance, one that’s already gaining praise from critics as well as from Levy and Doerr.

Don't miss the rest of Weintraub's conversation with Levy and Doerr. All the Light We Cannot See arrives on Netflix on November 2, 2023, and in the meantime, you can check out the rest of our coverage from TIFF.