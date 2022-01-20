2022 looks to be another stand out year for Shudder, who just released a trailer for All the Moons, a Spanish-language horror film directed by Igor Legarreta and showcasing a vampire coming-of-age story.

The trailer presents a combination of a war story, a vampire movie, a tale soaked in religious intrigue, and a rich drama that sees a young girl pulled from the verge of death by a woman she believes to be an angel, but who is really a vampire. The child is caught in the middle of a war against her savior's people and, with her struggling with this new-found undead life, this film seems to have more depth than your average vampire bloodbath.

All the Moons won various awards at The Fantasia International Film Festival in 2021, and from the looks of the trailer this will give horror fans an atmospheric treat that feels uniquely distinct in the crowded vampire sub-genre. Period piece horror is very hot right now with filmmakers like Robert Eggers, who made The Witch and The Lighthouse, consistently scaring audiences of all ages. From its naturally disturbing lighting to the raw nature of each shot, All the Moons appears to be in the same vein as those mind-bending modern classics. Each frame of this film looks like an emotionally haunting work of art, and not at all like a traditional vampire film. There is no blood or fangs to be found in this trailer, just thick atmospheric tension romanticizing the tragedy of being a blood sucking monster.

Shudder has done a lot of great work making foreign horror more available to the public, with thriller titles like Violation and Revenge, and supernatural haunts like La Llorona. All the Moons will hopefully be on that same brilliant level of horror and, if the trailer is any indication, this is going to be one emotionally complex and horrifyingly thrilling ride.

All the Moons stars Haizea Carneros, Josean Bengoetxea, and Itziar Ituño, and bites its way to Shudder on February 10th. Check out the full trailer below:

And check out the film's full synopsis:

“North of Spain, at the end of the 19th century, during the final throes of the last Carlist war, a little girl is rescued from an orphanage by a mysterious woman after it’s destroyed by a bomb. Wounded and close to death, the girl believes the woman is an angel coming to take her to Heaven. Soon, however, she discovers that this strange being has given her is the gift of eternal life by turning her into a vampire.”

