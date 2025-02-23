We don't have much longer to go until the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 2. So, whether you're waiting to catch up on some last-minute nominees and potential winners or your just looking for some goofy fun, look no further! Here are all the new movies heading to streaming this week.

New on VOD:

‘A Complete Unknown’

Available on: Tuesday, February 25

Nominated for eight Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Sound, and Best Costume Design, is the Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown.

Instead of diving deep inside the head of the iconic artist, the film instead keeps Dylan as an enigma, chronicling his arrival to New York in the 1960s, where he caught the attention of music icons Pete Seeger and Woody Guthrie. The movie also follows his romances with fellow musician Joan Baez and the budding activist Sylvie Russo. It all leads up to Dylan’s revolutionary performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965, where he played the electric guitar live for the first time.

Directed by Academy Award nominee James Mangold (Ford v Ferrari), the film stars Academy Award nominee Timothée Chalamet (Dune), Academy Award nominee Edward Norton (Fight Club), Elle Fanning (The Great), Academy Award nominee Monica Barbaro (Top Gun: Maverick), Boyd Holbrook (Narcos), Scoot McNairy (Speak No Evil), Dan Fogler (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), Norbert Leo Butz (Justified: City Primeval), Eriko Hatsune (Emperor), Big Bill Morganfield, Will Harrison (Manhunt), P.J. Byrne (The Wolf of Wall Street), Michael Chernus (Severance), and Charlie Tahan (Ozark).