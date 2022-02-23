Amazon Prime Video has been cranking out more content than we can handle, and they're at it again. Today, the streamer announced they will be bringing fans a new action-thriller-mystery with an all-star lineup of talent. All the Old Knives will arrive on Prime Video and in select theaters across the United States beginning on April 8.

The movie is an adaptation of New York Times Best-Selling author Olen Steinhauer's (The Tourist, An American Spy) spy novel of the same name originally published in 2015. Taking the on-screen telling of his book into his own hands, Steinhauer penned the screenplay for the upcoming film. Under the direction of Danish filmmaker Janus Metz (Armadillo, Heartbound - A Different Kind of Love Story), the cast bringing this page-turner to screens everywhere will be Chris Pine, Thandiwe Newton, Laurence Fishburne, and Jonathan Pryce.

In a story that proves why you shouldn't mess with the CIA, All the Old Knives centers around a breach of information that led to the deaths of over 100 people. Bringing in their most trusted, well-seasoned agent, the CIA tasks Henry Pelham (Pine) with the job of finding the mole lingering amongst them. Knowing the traitor came from Pelham's time at the Vienna office narrows it down a little, but not a lot. As many of these operatives have spread out across the globe, the assignment will take Pelham on the mission of a lifetime. From Austria to England and even California, the agent stays hot on the trail of the defector.

Image via HBO

RELATED: 'The Contractor' Trailer Reveals Chris Pine's Action-Packed Mercenary Thriller

While in California, he finds himself reconnecting with his ex-lover and colleague, Celia Harrison (Newton). As things begin to once again heat up between the duo, Pelham finds himself questioning everything he thought he knew. All the Old Knives is sure to keep audiences on the edge of their seats with countless twists and turns, fiery lustful moments, and treacherous characters.

To accompany the film's reveal, Amazon Prime Video also released a poster. Although it doesn't give much away, other than the ensemble characters, the R rating, and the mentions of director, Metz, and writer, Steinhauer, the image still sets a tone. In bold white lettering against a black background, the film's title catches the eye and gives off a certain seriousness.

Check out the poster for yourself to see what vibes you're picking up on, and stay tuned to Collider for more information, including a trailer set to be released next week.

If you're a fan of spy thrillers, you aren't going to want to miss All the Old Knives when it hits Prime Video on April 8.

Chris Pine to Star in His Directorial Debut, 'Poolman,' Alongside Danny DeVito and Annette Bening He's boldly going to the director's chair.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email