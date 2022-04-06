If you’re looking for a tense and stylish spy thriller, then All the Old Knives might be the perfect film for you. It’s based on a book by the author of The Tourist and is sure to be a treat for fans of the thriller genre. Its fantastic cast and stylish cinematography should keep audiences glued to their screens to find out what happens next.

What is All the Old Knives About?

All The Old Knives focuses on Henry and Celia, two people with a complicated personal and professional history, meeting again for the first time in years. Six years prior to the start of the movie they had been dating and both working as CIA agents. After a hijacking crisis that ended in tragedy, Celia left Henry and quit the CIA, settling in California. When the CIA receives information that the hijackers had a mole inside the agency, Henry is sent to interview everyone on their old team and root out the traitor. He and Celia meet for dinner, both with their own suspicions and secrets about what exactly happened six years ago.

Who are the Cast and Crew Behind All the Old Knives?

All the Old Knives stars Chris Pine as Henry alongside Thandiwe Newton as Celia. Chris Pine is known for roles including James T. Kirk in the recent Star Trek films, and Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman and its sequel. Thandiwe Newton (who was often credited as Thandie Newton in earlier films) is known for her roles in shows including Westworld and movies such as Solo: A Star Wars Story and Crash.

The role of Henry and Celia’s boss at the CIA is played by Laurence Fishburne. Best known for playing Morpheus in The Matrix, Fishburne’s impressive resume goes back to the 70s and includes roles in films including Apocalypse Now, School Daze, and Contagion.

Jonathan Pryce who is best known for playing The High Sparrow in Game of Thrones and Prince Philip in later seasons of The Crown, is also on the call sheet. He was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor for his role as Pope Francis in The Two Popes.

Character actor Corey Johnson will also be making an appearance in the film. Johnson is no stranger to spy thrillers, having been in The Bourne Ultimatum and Kingsman: The Secret Service. His Bourne Ultimatum co-star Colin Stinton is also featured. Stinton was also in Janus Metz’s Borg vs MacEnroe. David Bedella, another spy thriller veteran and addition to the ensemble, was recently seen playing the President in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. Rounding out the cast is BAFTA nominated actress Ahd Kamel, who will be playing a character named Laila Maroof.

All the Old Knives is directed by Janus Metz. Metz’s other directing credits include an episode of True Detective Season 2 and Borg vs MacEnroe.

All the Old Knives is based on the book of the same name by Olen Steinhauer, who also wrote the screenplay. All the Old Knives is far from Steinhauer’s first spy thriller: he is also the writer of The Tourist and several other spy novels. Steinhauer has been widely praised for his tense spy thrillers, with Stephen King comparing him to John Le Carre, writer of such classics as Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and The Spy Who Came in From The Cold.

Unlike some popular authors who write about spies and espionage, Steinhauer has never worked as a spy, instead relying on research, imagination, and an understanding of human nature to craft his novels. In an interview he noted that “A good spy novel is good for the same reasons any work of fiction is good: It tells bigger truths through engaging characters working their way through an engaging story, and it tells that story well. Realism isn’t absolutely necessary, but in the case of espionage fiction it’s a huge bonus, and I think most serious spy novelists try hard for it, whether they’ve experienced it personally or not.”

Is There a Trailer for All the Old Knives?

Amazon released the official trailer for All the Old Knives on March 3rd. Scored to tense string music, the trailer shows Henry and Celia reuniting after years apart, both carrying with them their own baggage and suspicions about the tragic hijacking they couldn’t stop and the deaths they couldn’t prevent. The trailer also shows Henry’s boss and coworkers and makes it clear that Henry is supposed to “deal” with Celia if his investigation shows she was the mole. Of course Celia is not the only suspect and her skepticism on learning that Henry had been investigated and cleared, shows that she has her own suspicions on what may have happened six years earlier and who may have played a part.

While large sections of the story will be about Henry and Celia’s tense dinner together, audiences are unlikely to confuse All the Old Knives for some sort My Dinner with Andre wannabe with Spys. Every interaction, no matter how minute, is filled with tension and fraught with meaning. In a review of the book, the New York Times noted that “Steinhauer has created elaborate puzzles [which] remain coiled and alive until the very last page.” The trailer shows how these tightly coiled mysteries are translated to the screen. The tight pacing belies the unconventional strategy Steinhauer often uses when writing his books. He has admitted that “A number of times I’ve written, say, two-thirds of a book without actually knowing what the “conspiracy” is at the end… So I’ll try to find clues within the text, and see what they could possibly be pointing at. It’s an odd method, but it’s largely worked for me."

How To Watch All The Old Knives

All The Old Knives is an Amazon Original and will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video beginning April 8th alongside a limited run in select theaters. While the CIA agents in the movie may be wearing the best suits and ties, audiences can comfortably watch this one in their pajamas. It has an R rating, which isn't surprising given the intense subject matter.

If a stylish espionage thriller with a gripping mystery and appealing cast is what you’ve been looking for, then be sure to check out All the Old Knives and discover the truth about Henry and Celia’s secretive and shocking pasts.

