All The Old Knives is, unfortunately, a rather forgettable spy thriller that stars the unforgettable duo of Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton. There are new entries into this particular genre of film nearly every year and, while a clear attempt was made for this one to be something revolutionary, it never quite achieves its delusions of grandeur.

The film opens with a harrowing flashback as a terrorist hijacking unfolds aboard a plane. The CIA’s Vienna Field Office is thrown into chaos as they try to uncover who the terrorists are, what their demands are, and how they can get the Americans off of the plane. Eight years later we learn that the CIA has been in shambles since this tragedy, but more importantly one of the terrorists revealed that they had a mole within the agency that facilitated the attack. The head of the Field Office, Vick Willinger (Laurence Fishburne), tasks Henry Pelham (Chris Pine) with investigating what happened that day eight years ago, which includes tracking down his ex-girlfriend and former co-worker Celia Harrison (Thandiwe Newton). All the Old Knives continues to utilize non-linear storytelling to reveal key components of the story, using the length of Chris Pine’s hair to distinguish the past from the present.

On the day of the hijacking, Henry and Celia were head-over-heels in love and planning to move in together, but in the wake of the attack, Celia packs her things and vanishes into the night without the closure Henry needed. This, naturally, draws suspicions, and all of that glorious tension, regret, and hesitation come into play when Henry flies to California to question Celia about what happened. She has moved on with her life—she has a husband and two kids—but that spark she once shared with Henry hasn’t died out. Not fully. It makes for a really fun cat-and-mouse dynamic.

Image via Amazon Studios

RELATED: 'All the Old Knives': Trailer, Release Date, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know

I couldn’t help but compare the film to Hulu’s recent erotic thriller Deep Water which was neither thrilling nor erotic. While All The Old Knives is a fairly cut-and-paste spy story, it actually does satisfy on the eroticism front. Pine and Newton have spectacular chemistry and that connection carried the burden of a disjointed script. With any other duo, the film’s culminating twist would have fallen flat.

While the dreamy camerawork is clearly in love with everything Chris Pine is doing in the movie (from strolling through grand iron gates or longingly gazing at his spurned lover) there are other moments that feel like someone set the camera up, hit record, and hoped for the best. It’s really confounding when the rest of the camerawork helps to build up the uncertain intrigue of the plot and crafts a really beautiful image. And perhaps some of this is owed to the fact that the film’s director, Janus Metz, is a documentarian, whose craft is shaped by allowing subjects to play out scenes within the constraints of a stationary frame.

Image via Prime Video

The screenplay for All The Old Knives was penned by Olen Steinhauer, who also wrote the book that the film is based on. It’s a decent enough script, though it relies too heavily on the “the CIA are the good guys” trope, and it never fully unpacks that sentiment. There certainly is a case to be made that the subplot is the reverse of that concept, but Steinhauer keeps it as vague and foggy as the cinematography. While some may argue that it attempts to take the path less traveled, the culprit is fairly easy to identify within the first twenty minutes of the film. It’s not that it’s glaringly obvious, it’s just that it makes the most sense. It’s the “why” that’s a little more compelling, though even that is somewhat murky, at best.

There is some irony in the fact that All The Old Knives is set in 2012 because it feels like a film that was made in the late-aughts-early-teens. It has caricatured jihadi terrorists who hijack a plane, a CIA mole who was in contact with someone in Iran, fast-and-loose motives for everyone involved, and ultimately the CIA gets away with their actions. It’s frustrating that Pine and Newton keep finding their way into roles that fail to elevate their talent, they’re both stars, but the films doesn’t know how to make them shine.

All The Old Knives attempts to convince its audiences that it is a tawdry game of chess, but in reality, it’s a game of checkers. Pine and Newton are its saving grace, with their performances elevating it just above the waters of drowning in its own self-importance.

All The Old Knives premieres on Prime Video this Friday.

Rating: C+

'All The Old Knives' Trailer Reveals Chris Pine's Search for the Truth

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Maggie Lovitt (191 Articles Published) Maggie Lovitt is a lover of all things Star Wars and pop culture. She is a News Editor at Collider. During the week she is the Managing Editor of Entertainment at Your Money Geek. In her free time, she is the host of Starbucks Lovers: A Taylor Swift Podcast, a co-host at The Outer Rim Beacon and Petticoats & Poppies: History Girls at the Movies, and the host of Let's Talk About Star Wars on YouTube. When she's not wreaking havoc on the internet, she can be found writing screenplays and novels. Maggie is a member of the Hollywood Critics Association, as well as an actor and member of the Screen Actors Guild. More From Maggie Lovitt