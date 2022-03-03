If you are a fan of a good cat-and-mouse story, get your spy gear ready, because Prime Video is bringing a thriller that is set to keep viewers guessing throughout its runtime. The studio has unveiled the trailer for All The Old Knives, a spy thriller starring Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton as CIA operatives who are put under a magnifying glass after a botched rescue operation victimizes over a hundred people. As the agency starts to suspect one agent might have leaked information to terrorists, all of Henry Pelham’s (Pine) colleagues become suspects, including his ex-lover Celia (Newton).

The trailer for All the Old Knives reveals a familiar trust-no-one scenario brought on by Laurence Fishburne, the head operative who pressures Pine’s character into finding out who the CIA mole is before the story becomes a nightmare. This leads Pine to putting every character against the wall, including Jonathan Pryce, who apparently won’t take it quietly.

Also revealed in the trailer is the agency’s decision o zero in on Newton's Celia Harrison, who doesn’t exactly act as innocent and constantly challenges Henry’s interrogations. Is she guilty or is she just having fun with rekindling an old flame? We’ll have to wait until next month to find out.

All the Old Knives is directed by Janus Metz. The acclaimed Danish filmmaker is helming a feature film for the first time since 2017’s Borg McEnroe. Metz has also directed an episode of HBO’s investigative series True Detective, as well as SKY’s thriller series ZeroZeroZero. The screenplay is written by Olen Steinhauer, who adapts the story from his own best-selling novel first published in 2015. Known for writing top-quality investigative stories, Steinhauer also created Epix’s spy series Berlin Station.

All the Old Knives premieres in selected theaters in the United States and globally on Prime Video on the same date, April 8. Check out the trailer below:

And check out the official synopsis here:

When the CIA discovers one of its agents leaked information that cost more than 100 people their lives, veteran operative Henry Pelham (Chris Pine) is assigned to root out the mole from among his former officemates at the agency’s Vienna station. His investigation takes him from Austria to England to California, where he is reunited with his one-time colleague and ex-lover Celia Harrison (Thandiwe Newton). The pair are forced to blur the lines between profession and passion in this riveting tale of global espionage, moral ambiguity, and deadly betrayal. Directed by acclaimed Danish director Janus Metz and written by Olen Steinhauer, the film also stars Laurence Fishburne and Jonathan Pryce.

