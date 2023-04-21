Movies based on true stories are about as common as they get. Every year, it feels like we are gifted with a number of diverse films that immerse us right into the monumental real-life events or circumstances that are remembered throughout history. In 2017, we were in the trenches for the masterful World War II film Dunkirk. Steven Spielberg created a hauntingly accurate film about one of our most famous presidents in Lincoln. But no movie is more factually accurate than All the President's Men. Most biopics or biographical dramas tend to be released far after the subject matter of the film took place, but not All the President's Men.

This all-time classic came just a few years after the events that it's based upon, making it easy for the filmmakers to research and fact-check everything that they were portraying. It's a gripping character film, centered around the real-life figures, Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, who investigated the Watergate scandal for the Washington Post. If you're looking to know more about that massive event in U.S. history, All the President's Men is actually a movie that you can trust to learn more about what actually happened.

What Is 'All the President's Men' Based On?

All the President's Men is a biographical drama directed by Alan J. Pakula which was released on April 4, 1976. The film follows Woodward (Robert Redford) and Bernstein (Dustin Hoffman), the two reporters for the Washington Post that investigated and broke the Watergate scandal back in the early to mid-1970s. In 1974, the two reporters would go on to release a book that chronicled their investigation, also titled All the President's Men. Like most other popular books, especially those based on hot-button topics, it was ripe with potential to be adapted, which it was two years later. Given the fact that, by being based on this book, the film would be really based on a true story, the filmmakers would be given a ridiculous amount of room to make sure the story that they were telling was true to life. Thus, one of the greatest dramas of the 1970s was on its way to the big screen.

'All the President's Men' Tells the Story as Is

The finished product is regarded by many as one of the most factually accurate films of all time. All the President's Men isn't worried about doctoring up real-life events to throttle the audience. There are no action scenes, no punches being thrown, scares, or big moments in which an actor screams their head off for an additional layer of drama. Alan J. Pakula and Robert Redford (the latter of whom was deeply involved in the making of the film beyond his acting role) knew the potent substance that they had with their screenplay. This is a movie that follows reporters from office to office, typewriter to typewriter, and living room to living room. Conversations are had, notes are jotted down, and heads are scratched. And you know what? It's riveting.

Following two newspaper reporters around to crack a political scandal is only about as thrilling as your mileage will take you. For many, especially modern audiences, it's expected that the filmmakers might want to spice things up beyond the true events because of the, well, "movie" nature of it all. Given the importance of the story, especially considering the film was released only four years after the investigation began, there's no way that this movie could be a loose interpretation of what actually happened. It would be dead in the water! This is the story of two guys whose investigation led to President Richard Nixon resigning from office. You get the wrong studio execs behind this thing and you'd end up with a dumb, Hollywood-ized version of Woodward and Bernstein's story.

'All the President's Men' Respects Journalists

These two reporters had only ever bounced around the idea of a book based on the Watergate scandal until Robert Redford came along, as explained in Telling the Truth About Lies: The Making of "All the President's Men." Redford expressed that he was interested in making a film that told their story, so the two got to work. Their book covers their entire investigation of the Watergate office break-in, whereas the movie is running on a traditional two-plus hour runtime, so it only tells the first seven months of the book. This could be a problem for some, as you might wish that the movie would encapsulate everything that led to Nixon's resignation. That being said, the most important chunk of meat regarding their work is covered in the film, with the story's final moments showing the eventual domino effect that results from their actions.

Of course, the film couldn't be accurate down to every last-minute detail. Conversations had to be written based on notes and the exact ways that discoveries were made had to be somewhat fabricated, but that just comes with not being able to record every moment of your life. Woodward and Bernstein weren't carrying a field recorder with them everywhere they went, which would enable them to be able to type up their conversations with those that they interviewed verbatim. The biggest things that had to be done right were nailing the key discoveries of their efforts, showing the intensity of journalism over at the Post as a responsible and respectful one, and portraying Woodward and Bernstein as close to their real-life personas as possible.

Redford and Hoffman Are Dynamite as Woodward and Bernstein

Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman absolutely rock in this movie. It feels kind of weird at times watching them as these reporters. Occasionally, these guys feel a little bit like the Hollywood biopic types in their performances simply because of how slick they are. That being said, when you look at the real-life Woodward and Bernstein, these guys were studs too! Redford's performance as Bob Woodward is cool, reserved, and studied. He's not breaking this story because he knows it will cement him as one of the most important non-fiction writers of his time, he's doing it because the world needs to know the truth about Watergate. Just about all the same could be said for Hoffman's portrayal of Carl Bernstein, who's just a bit more hotheaded than his partner in crime. Sure, some Hoffman-isms show themselves here and there, especially in the film's funnier moments, but that might only really be noticeable for big fans of the actor. Their performances were surely impacted and shaped simply through their involvement with Woodward and Bernstein as they all worked to get this story to the big screen.

All the President's Men might not be the most action-packed political thriller ever made, but it doesn't have to be. The real-life story of Woodward and Bernstein that it's based upon is meaty enough for a riveting two hours of investigative journalism. If every biographical drama had as an airtight a screenplay penned by William Goldman as this one, we'd probably have less to worry about in the world of biopic inaccuracies. This movie might be 2 hrs and 18 minutes, but it flies by with expertly written dialogue, fascinating and baffling discoveries about a government's mistakes, and two killer performances holding it down at the center. This movie is proof that more filmmakers should follow suit and quit glossing up and dumbing down true stories when bringing them to the big screen. We're lucky to have a historical film that is as accurate, informative, and kick-ass as All the President's Men.