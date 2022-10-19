Reality TV has been a huge audience attraction for several years. So, it was no surprise when 90 Day Fiancé premiered in 2014, gluing viewers to the TV to get to know the couples and their stories. However, it didn’t end there—the franchise expanded beyond any fan’s imagination with several new shows.

With the franchise’s success, people started wondering where they could watch the shows and stay up-to-date with their favorite couples. Lucky for them, Discovery+ became the streaming service for the 90 Day shows. Each series became special on its own, some becoming more popular than others.

‘90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ (2017-)

In 2017, the third series in the show premiered as a prequel to the original: 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. This time around, viewers saw the couples before the official 90 days, learning about their struggles and witnessing the challenges they had to go through to meet their partners.

With premium subscriptions, several platforms allow fans worldwide to stream the episodes and get acquainted with the couples. The show's last episode aired in June 2020 as a two-part episode that connected the host with the couples to discuss more about their journey.

‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ (2019-)

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way became the opposite of the original, with the American partners packing up their belongings and moving across the world to where their soulmates live. For the first time, fans witnessed what it was like for Americans to go abroad and start their lives over.

The sacrifices of love seem to be the major theme in the franchise, and this series proves that once more. With three seasons airing from 2019 to 2021, the show gave the audience everything they love about this reality show.

'90 Day Fiancé' (2014-)

In 2014, 90 Day Fiancé began the journey everyone became obsessed with throughout the years. It was a brand-new reality show in which long-distance relationships faced the challenges of moving their partners to America on a special visa that required them to get married before the 90 days expired.

The audience could see the couples’ challenges, arguments, and moments of joy. This is the longest-running series on the franchise with nine seasons; the last one ended in August 2022, proving the show's success.

‘90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ (2016-)

The best part about reality shows is watching the day-to-day life of the people, or couples fans have loved from the beginning. In 2016, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? does exactly that by bringing the original couples to the screen to let the audience see how their lives went after the show.

Starting two years later, the sequel was able to keep up, premiering seasons right after the original. For seven seasons, the viewers have been able to keep up with some of their favorite couples, making this a fan-favorite show.

‘90 Day: The Single Life’ (2021-)

Unlike the other shows in the franchise, 90 Day: The Single Life dives into the lives of single people who are ready to begin dating again. It shows the struggles and challenges they have to face to let go of the issues from their past. The fun part comes when the participants are seen with their family, friends, and dating coaches.

The show started in 2021 and so far has aired three seasons. Each season has brought different singles ready to change their lives forever. Even though there are no official couples, the sacrifice of love is still the main theme. It might remind viewers of Love Island, which was released on Peacock in July 2022 in terms of searching for love.

‘90 Day Diaries’ (2021-)

90 Day Diaries brought a spin to the franchise because when the show started, the former participants—some single and some still married—filmed themselves without a crew and professional cameras. The fans could see some of their favorites as they returned, showing their struggles through the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the show didn’t end with the pandemic. On the contrary, it became more popular, and the seasons continued, with season three being the last one that aired in July 2022. It seems similar to 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? as it brings contestants back to the screen.

'90 Day Fiancé: What Now?' (2017-)

Similar to 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and 90 Day Diaries, 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? follows the lives of couples and individuals from previous shows, telling how their lives have been since fans last saw them. These series work because the audience always wonders what happens after the cameras go off.

The last season of this show in the franchise aired in 2020. Those who want to rewatch the show can do so through Discovery+, bringing some of their favorite moments back to life.

'90 Day Bares All' (2021-)

Host Shaun Robinson sits with some of the most memorable people in the franchise to ask the questions in every fan’s mind. 90 Day: Bares All relieves intense, emotional, and spicy moments that happened throughout the seasons in the different shows. In more of a talk show manner, they all sit on Robinson's couch to reminisce.

As a Discovery+ show, it was on the air for two seasons from January to October 2021 and was filmed like a tell-all reunion episode of "Love is Blind." Its only disadvantage was that it didn’t have the typical reality show vibe that attracts the audience and keeps them tuning in episode after episode.

'90 Day: The Single Life: Pillow Talk' (2019-)

What feels more like reality TV than going into the people's homes on the screen? Well, 90 Day: The Single Life: Pillow Talk does exactly that by inviting viewers into the homes of some of the best couples while they watch 90 Day: The Single Life. The audience gets a sneak into their personal lives as they discuss the lives of others.

This version of the franchise is very entertaining as the fans aren’t the only ones in on the tea, gossiping, criticizing, and discussing other contestants. At the same time, it feels very personal as viewers can see the homes (particularly the bedrooms) of the couples watching the other show. It has a bit of everything that makes the franchise so popular.

'90 Day Journey' (2021-)

90 Day Journey does something different by focusing each season or each special on one particular couple or individual. Sticking to the franchise’s theme of the sacrifices one makes for love, it shows people and couples fighting to find or keep their love alive. Viewers go inside the lives and homes of the participants to get to know them a bit better.

It works perfectly as a reality show, as fans can see every contestant's day-to-day activities. However, it might feel different from the franchise as the audience only focuses on one story per season, not the multiple ones they had used in previous shows.

