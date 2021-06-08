The documentary will premiere at Tribeca on June 11 before coming to theaters on June 23.

Greenwich Entertainment has released the first official trailer and a new poster for All the Streets Are Silent, one of the selected movies for this year's Tribeca Film Festival. The documentary, which will be coming to theaters on June 23 after its Tribeca premiere, tackles the gritty and exhilarating realm of early '90s New York City — and the surprising intersection between hip-hop and skateboarding.

Although it initially began as more of a niche subculture, the lingering cultural impact of this particular time in history has created its own ripple effects on the world today — from performers like Lil Wayne and Tyler The Creator to successful clothing brands like Supreme.

All the Streets Are Silent is directed, produced, and edited by Jeremy Elkin, from a script co-written with Dana Brown. Eli Gesner narrates the documentary that features such talking heads as Moby, Rosario Dawson, Run DMC's Darryl McDaniels, Fab 5 Freddy, Dres, skateboarders Jefferson Pang and Mike Hernandez, and skate legend Keith Hufnagel. Brown also produces with Kyber Jones co-producing. Allen Grant, Josh Stewart, Samuel Gursky, and Ted Newsome are associated producers, and David Koh serves as executive producer.

After its initial premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 11, All the Streets Are Silent will be released in theaters on July 23. Check out the official trailer and poster below:

Here's the official synopsis for All the Streets Are Silent:

The streets of N.Y. might be temporarily silent, but in downtown Manhattan in the early 90’s, they were the site of a dynamic collision between two vibrant subcultures: skateboarding and hip hop. Jeremy Elkin’s documentary, All The Streets Are Silent, narrated by Eli Morgan Gesner, brings to life the magic of this time period and the convergence that created an urban style and visual language that would have an outsized and lasting cultural effect. If Paris Is Burning and KIDS had a baby, you’d have this documentary love letter to New York—examining race, society, fashion and street culture—and full of archival footage featuring legendary characters and figures from the downtown scene.

