Director Payal Kapadia’s Cannes-winning drama, All We Imagine As Light, delivered a record debut for Sideshow and Janus Films this weekend as it opened in three New York City and Los Angeles theaters. The acclaimed film, set in India, delivered an excellent per-theater average, with Deadline reporting multiple sold-out screenings at all three locations. The movie stars Divya Prabha and Kani Kusruti as two nurses who bond over shared loneliness in the bustling metropolis of Mumbai.

All We Imagine As Light grossed over $51,000 across its first three days of release domestically, which represents a $17,000 per-theater average. This was the top PTA of any film currently playing in the country. By comparison, the weekend's number one film domestically, Red One, delivered an $8,400 PTA, while the Filipino hit Hello, Love, Again delivered a $9,300 PTA this weekend. The year’s PTA record belongs to Sean Baker’s Anora — $91,000 in its opening weekend, when it was playing in six locations.

All We Imagine As Light premiered in competition at the Cannes Film Festival this year, marking the first Indian co-production in three decades to achieve the feat. More impressively, it ended up winning the prestigious Grand Prix honor, which went to Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest last year. That film ended up winning a couple of Oscars, and grossed over $50 million worldwide. Because of its production break-up, All We Imagine As Light was being considered to represent both India and France in the Best International Feature category at the upcoming Oscars. But both countries chose to submit other films.

'All We Imagine As Light' Is One of the Year's Top-Reviewed Films

Despite that blow, it remains one of the year’s best-reviewed titles. All We Imagine As Light holds a rare 100% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, with Collider’s Emma Kiely describing it in her review as “a film about disconnection, and how we need people, a sense of place, and a feeling of belonging to survive.” All We Imagine As Light has already generated over $1.3 million overseas, and will be released in its home country India this week. Most Western audiences would associate the country with populist hits such as RRR and Slumdog Millionaire, but All We Imagine As Light represents the country’s burgeoning independent cinema movement. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.