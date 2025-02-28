During the 81st Academy Awards, news channels erroneously declared the Best Picture win for Slumdog Millionaire “a victory for India," when a predominantly Indian cast and crew took the stage with its British director Danny Boyle in tow. But for many Indians, it felt less like history being made and more like history repeating itself. Flashback to the 55th Academy Awards: when Richard Attenborough's Gandhi won eight Academy Awards, a similar feat achieved by Slumdog Millionaire, celebrations were expected to be in order. However, the glint of the Oscars is bright enough to distract one from the realization that both movies featuring a largely Indian cast, set in India, about India, are not Indian films. Interestingly, they were both directed by British filmmakers.

The Oscars’ most accessible route for India has been the Best International Feature Film category (formerly the Best Foreign Language Film); however, success here has been elusive. India, which produces 1,500–2,000 films each year in over 30 languages, is still awaiting acknowledgment from its Academy voters. The first Indian film to be submitted was Mehboob Khan’s Mother India in 1957. Since then, India has secured only two more nominees: 1989’s Salaam Bombay! and 2001’s Lagaan. However, after 78 years, just when it appeared like India was on the verge of a breakthrough, all that we (as Indians) had imagined as light eluded us, yet again.

Is India Shortlisting the Wrong Movies?

The Film Federation of India (FFI), a non-governmental body of cinema insiders, each year assembles a jury of 18–20 representatives from different sectors of the Indian film industry and selects one film as India’s official submission. This year's chosen film, Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies, by the 13-member jury of the FFI, failed to make the longlist. This decision caused massive backlash, as Payal Kapadia’s film, All We Imagine as Light, seemed like an obvious choice. Not only did Kapadia’s film make history as the first Indian title to compete at the Cannes Film Festival in three decades, but it also won the Grand Prix on top of 33 other awards from festivals and critics groups all over the world.

What Is Costing India Its Long-Awaited Oscar?

Had India taken the lead from UK's win last year with The Zone of Interest, another Grand Prix winner at 2023 Cannes Film, the decision to send All We Imagine as Light would have been a no-brainer. In light of recent Grand Prix winners such as Close (Belgium's submission at the 95th Academy Awards) and BlacKkKlansman (winner of Best Adapted Screenplay at 91st Academy Awards) becoming Oscar contenders, India’s decision to overlook All We Imagine as Light is baffling.

While Laapataa Ladies boasts a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it was pit against solid heavyweights that garnered early Oscars’ buzz. Four out of the five films nominated in the Best International Feature Film category this year were all Cannes’ breakouts: The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Special Jury Prize); Flow (nominated for Un Certain Regard); The Girl with the Needle (Palme d’Or nominee); Emilia Pérez (Best Actress & Jury Prize). I'm Still Here, on the other hand, won Best Screenplay at the 81st Venice International Film Festival. In contrast, Laapataa Ladies did not make a splash at any major international festival—a fundamental factor in achieving early momentum.

Jury Knows Best (Or Does It?)

Pan Nalin, whose film Chhello Show was the Indian entry at the 95th Academy Awards and made that year's shortlist, feels that though the jury's decision can be a reflection of their opinions, "We need to also analyze why countries such as Italy and Spain have more wins. Look at France's decision to choose Emilia Pérez this year despite mixed reviews. We should send movies that have a real shot at winning instead of ones that the jury prefers."

Ravi Kottarakara, vice president of the Film Federation of India (FFI), defended the jury’s decision to select Laapataa Ladies over All We Imagine as Light, while speaking exclusively to Collider, "The jury's decision is sacrosanct. It includes a diverse group of people from different walks of cinema such as directors, producers, screenwriters, stuntmen, lyricists, sound engineers, and choreographers. There was general consensus among jury members that AWIAL was too raw in its execution and lacked polish.”

Kottarakara, reminiscing about Slumdog Millionaire's win and its perception as "poverty porn," cautioned that sending a film that does not accurately represent India, could be detrimental to our image. He added, “In contrast to AWIAL’s grim tonality, Laapata Ladies showcased a more optimistic narrative, depicting a more ‘real India’.” Throwing further caution, he points out that All We Imagine as Light was initially picked up by France as its official submission. “However, they chose Emilia Pérez. It is debatable how ‘Indian’ the film is, given its many international collaborators.”

Amit V Masurkar, an Indian film director and screenwriter, whose film, Newton, was selected as the Indian entry at the 90th Academy Awards, weighed in on the debate, "Each year, the jury changes. The selected films showcase the taste of the jury. It is extremely subjective due to which there isn't a fixed formula to pick a film, worthy of submission."

India's Missed Opportunity

This is not the first time that FFI's decision has come under scrutiny. For the 95th Academy Awards, the decision to select a lesser-known Chhello Show as India’s official entry was questioned, given that SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster RRR had already created a massive stir globally. “If it was up to me, I would have submitted RRR,” said Kottarakara, adding, “But the general consensus was to not submit a commercially-viable film. I did not challenge the jury’s decision, even back then. But hasn't the Academy honored The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring and Mad Max?” Nonetheless, Chello Show made the shortlist and RRR campaigned for the general categories and won the Oscar for Best Original Song.

Marketing Is King. Content, Not So Much

Nalin, who rejoiced after his film Chello Show got shortlisted over RRR, says that his joy was short-lived:

"One underestimates the extensive PR and marketing campaign one has to carry out upon arrival in Los Angeles. Though my film was distributed by Samuel Goldwyn Films in the US, I was up against festival favorites and grappling major budgetary constraints. Sometimes, one screening can cost $80k. It is more like a political campaign. Having a US distributor is very helpful, but a publicist is a more important ally if you want to appeal to the Academy voters. The financial flex of producers Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions who have had experience campaigning for Lagaan in the past, may have had a role in tipping the scales in favor of Lapataa Ladies.”

However, Janus Films and Sideshow were distributing All We Imagine as Light in the U.S. In India, a shortlisted film starts promotion at LA once FFI has selected it, around the end of September. Other countries build momentum well in advance. Jude Anthany Joseph, the Indian film director whose film, 2018, was chosen as India's official entry, says that he learned a hard lesson about the Best International Feature Film category when he began campaigning ahead of the 96th Academy Awards: marketing, not just content, is king.

"When I reached LA around October 2023 to start campaigning, I realized that we were the last ones to begin. We had done 12 screenings, but I was told that to garner the needed momentum, 30 screenings were mandatory. By mid-November 2023, my film had not created much buzz. Even Ukraine, amidst the war, had created Oscar-worthy buzz with 20 Days in Mariupol. I did not realize the urgency of hiring a publicist. The only way to reach out to your voters is to have screenings and a publicist knows how to make that happen".

Masurkar too shares a similar concern. "When I started marketing my film by the end of October, most publicists were already booked. So, you have started promoting a film at a time when many voters have already made up their minds.”

Nalin says he was humbled when Priyanka Chopra hosted a special screening of Chhello Show. "Despite her gesture, I was confident that we would not get nominated. There was a lot of positive chatter around All Quiet On The Western Front (Germany) that was touted to sweep the Oscars. I remember attending a screening of Poland's EO (winner of Jury Prize at 75th Cannes Film Festival) where they created massive recall by handing out toy donkeys, a smart move to cater to the animal-loving Academy voters. It must have definitely been the publicist's idea.”

"It helps if the movie had penetrated various festivals early on. Entering the Oscar race towards the end of the year and then expecting the voters to immediately champion our movie is not possible. You have to start as early as May, so that come awards season, your movie is making adequate noise,” says Joseph.

You know what is more expensive than making a movie? Making an Oscar buzz-worthy movie. And India, though adept at storytelling, may lack the one thing it should strive the hardest to achieve: visibility. At a time when other countries are giving their Oscar journey an early headstart to script a winning climax, India shows up a tad bit too late like a hopeful extra wondering how the plot twist went so wrong.