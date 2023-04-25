For movie fans, there is no social network quite as fun as Letterboxd. Among countless other things, the growingly popular platform offers a list of its 250 highest-rated films, the perfect gateway for beginning cinephiles to delve into the world of film.

In the history of the website's official Top 250, over 400 films have been a part of it. This includes movies of all countries, lengths, languages, and — of course — genres. Westerns are among Letterboxd users' favorite films of all time, as evidenced by these 11 genre classics in the history of the Top 250.

11 'The Wild Bunch' (1969)

Image via Warner Bros.-Seven Arts

Letterboxd score: 4.0/5.0

Gritty and stylishly directed, The Wild Bunch may not always be talked about as one of the genre's highest points, but Letterboxd users would surely argue that it deserves to.

The film is a dark and surprisingly violent ode to the genre, the likes of which cinema hasn't really seen since. Testosterone-dripping action heroes inhabit the bloody, brutal, rageful world of The Wild Bunch, and Western fans have been lauding this terrifically made masterpiece since it came out.

10 'Rio Bravo' (1959)

Image via Warner Bros.

Letterboxd score: 4.1/5.0

Together, director Howard Hawks and actor John Wayne created some of the genre's most iconic movies and leading men, and Rio Bravo is one of their strongest collaborations.

Unarguably one of Wayne's best films and best performances, Rio Bravo takes its genre's biggest tropes and mixes and subverts them in the freshest ways, injecting some delightful humor and explosive bursts of violence. It's a classic that's very much worthy of its status.

9 'Bacurau' (2019)

Letterboxd score: 4.1/5.0

In the 21st century, particularly after the release of the legendary City of God, Brazilian cinema has proven itself to be a major artistic force in Latin America and the world. Bacurau, one of the most underrated gems of 2019, only further cements its prestige.

The film tackles complex sociopolitical themes that will resonate the loudest with Brazilian audiences but is still riveting for all types of viewers. It's an emotional roller coaster with top-tier performances, a daring narrative, and a fresh take on the Western genre.

8 'McCabe & Mrs. Miller' (1971)

Image Via Warner Bros.

Letterboxd score: 4.1/5.0

A landmark of the revisionist Western subgenre and one of the first big hits of iconic director Robert Altman, McCabe & Mrs. Miller tells the story of how a gambler and a prostitute face a big corporation that threatens their business partnership.

Beautifully poetic and profoundly poignant, the film cleverly employs traditional themes and tropes to create the ultimate anti-Western, with entirely non-traditional heroes and a non-traditional oddball romance. The atmosphere feels intimate and serene, making this a very enjoyable experience that preludes the style that Altman would go on to perfect.

7 'Unforgiven' (1992)

Image via Warner Bros.

Letterboxd score: 4.1/5.0

When you hear the word "Western," you likely think of Clint Eastwood. The actor-director built such a prolific career in the genre that he quickly became instantly associated with it, so it's only fitting that he directed and starred in Unforgiven, the ultimate revision and critical examination of the Western.

A fascinating and bleak character study about one of the genre's most complex and intriguing protagonists, Unforgiven revitalized a genre that was dead at the time it came out. It won four Oscars, including Best Picture, and earned every one. There are plenty of things that make it Eastwood's best, each of which also makes it a must-see.

6 'The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance' (1962)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Letterboxd score: 4.2/5.0

Directed by one of the masters of the Western, John Ford, the outstanding The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance brought together some of the biggest stars at the time, including John Wayne and Jimmy Stewart.

Often found in lists of the best Westerns ever made, this Ford classic has everything, from thrilling gunslinging action to a playful sense of humor. Its rich story would be enough to captivate any movie fan but add a stacked cast and the director's outstanding work, and you get one of the quintessential American classics.

5 'The Emigrants' (1971)

Image via Warner Bros.

Letterboxd score: 4.2/5.0

The Western is best known for its representatives in the USA, its place of origin, but countries on the other side of the ocean have made films in the genre that are just as excellent. Case in point, The Emigrants: it's a Swedish period drama about a family of farmers who embark on a perilous journey to America.

Stern, long, slow-paced, The Emigrants is not everyone's cup of tea. However, Letterboxd fans patient enough to sink their teeth into the rich story, layered characters, and nuanced themes found that it was worthwhile and one of the best European entries in the genre.

4 'The Treasure of the Sierra Madre' (1948)

Image via Warner Bros.

Letterboxd score: 4.2/5.0

John Huston's classic The Treasure of the Sierra Madre is one of the quintessential examples of the genre. It's currently the 225th highest-rated feature on Letterboxd and one of the Westerns in legendary critic Roger Ebert's "Great Movies" list.

Huston knew how to direct powerful, hard-hitting dramas, and all it takes to verify that is to watch Treasure of the Sierra Madre. It's an incredible morality tale with a dark sense of humor, sharp dialogue, and memorable characters. If character studies are your thing, this one can't possibly disappoint you.

3 'Django Unchained' (2012)

Image Via Sony

Letterboxd score: 4.2/5.0

Quentin Tarantino's darkly hilarious revisionist Western is the 171st highest-rated film on Letterboxd as of publication, and it deserves that highly coveted honor.

Featuring some of the best performances in Tarantino's filmography and a story that's engaging from beginning to end, Django Unchained proves that its director's fiery and violent style never truly grows old. It's a long film, but it's so fun and snappily paced that the nearly three hours fly right by.

2 'Once Upon a Time in the West' (1969)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Letterboxd score: 4.3/5.0

Sergio Leone was the master not only of the spaghetti Western (a subgenre that he singlehandedly revolutionized and popularized) but — some would argue — of the whole Western genre in general. Once Upon a Time in the West, a three-hour-long epic, is definitely one of his best.

In many ways and on multiple occasions, the film proves just what powerful and memorable things the genre can do. As Letterboxd's 87th highest-rated feature film, it's full of stylish directing and writing choices, bold creative twists (including an unprecedented casting decision), and astounding subversions of genre tropes, making it one of the quintessential Westerns.

1 'The Good, the Bad and the Ugly' (1967)

Image via United Artists

Letterboxd score: 4.4/5.0

You'd be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn't consider Leone's masterpiece, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, one of the best Westerns ever made. In fact, it's often commended as the single greatest outing in the genre.

What separates a good film from a great one? Maybe it's characters so iconic that they come to define an entire category of movies, or a story so engrossing that its titanic runtime breezes by, or scenes so astonishingly crafted that they must be seen to be believed. This marvelous work of art has all those things and more, making it worthy of its position as the 28th highest-rated film on Letterboxd.

