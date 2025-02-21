Depictions of Irish folklore in horror have historically been less about Ireland and more about innumerable leprechauns and banshees who bear little resemblance to their mythological origins. In recent years, Irish horror has had the beginnings of a boom—that is, horror made by the Irish, about the Irish. Features like The Hole in the Ground and, more recently, Oddity are distinctly Irish, undeniably spooky, and don’t pin themselves to overly particular folklore. All You Need is Death is another such offering.

Trading pop culture’s Irish shorthand for a horror larger than known mythology or history, All You Need is Death makes Ireland’s real musical traditions the foundation of cosmic horror. The film depicts a subculture of folk music obsessives who will stop at nothing to get the rarest as-of-yet undocumented songs with the end goal of selling them to collectors who will pay big money to consume and own a slice of tradition. Single-minded in this quest, Anna (Simone Collins)—who is Irish—and Aleks (Charlie Maher)—who is not—stop at nothing to manipulate the surrounding musicians into sharing their songs and stories. When they hear of an old woman who has, “the weirdest songs, the oldest songs, songs nobody has heard of,” they embark on a nightmarish journey to document a song as old as it is rare, breaking taboos to deadly consequences.

What Is 'All You Need Is Death' About?