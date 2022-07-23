Popular media producer Shout! Factory will release a Digital version of the Allen Funt Documentary, Mister Candid Camera, reports Deadline. The film details the story of the mastermind behind the creation of classic secret prank television series, Candid Camera. It is expected to debut on major streaming platforms, such as Apple TV, GooglePlay, Amazon, Youtube, and more on August 2.

Though it started as a radio show called The Candid Microphone, Candid Camera would find its niche as a hidden camera prank show which aired in 1948. It consisted of a hidden camera recording ordinary people in unexpectedly strange circumstances that resulted in hilarious reactions from both the person and the audience. The big reveal would often end with one of the most iconic catchphrases in television history: “Smile, you’re on Candid Camera!” Since its airing, it has been on and off television until its final season in 2014.

The show's creator, Funt, got his start in radio working as a writer for a radio show called Truth or Consequences and helping first lady Eleanor Roosevelt with her radio commentaries. He moved on to television with Candid Camera and the more adult themed documentaries, like Money Talks and What Do You Say to a Naked Lady?, the latter of which was X-rated. He also made significant donations to his alma mater Cornell University and taught psychology at Moneterey Peninsula College.

Image via Allen Funt

Mister Candid Camera was written and directed by Funt’s son, Peter Funt, in partnership with Candid Camera Inc. The film will discuss how Funt created the most popular prank show in history. Those set to appear in the documentary are notable comedic figures, such as Carol Burnett, Howie Mandel, and Fannie Flagg, who will provide “insight into the methods and machinations of the legendary television pioneer,” Deadline states.

Funt’s son released a statement to Deadline regarding the upcoming documentary, saying:

Our film has been well received in recent months by festival audiences. We tried to paint an honest picture of my dad, who was at times hard to work with but probably doesn’t get enough credit for his profound influence on nonfiction TV.

The film was produced by Brian Courrejou and edited by Bob Franco. In other news, Shout! Factory has also acquired the rights in the United States and Canada to the entire Candid Camera television library. So, I’m sure fans can look forward to more related content from Shout! Factory in the future. The classic television series even has its own official Youtube channel where it showcases segments of its hilarious pranks. An example of Candid Camera’s approach to prankster comedy can be found below: