Dynamite Entertainment has revealed the first look at the cover art of Alliances: Orphans, an all-new original sci-fi graphic novel from late-great comics legend Stan Lee, who co-created and co-written the graphic novel alongside Ryan Silbert and Luke Lieberman. The upcoming graphic novel is set to release on October 5, 2022.

Following up on the Audible Original novel Alliances: A Trick of the Light and Alliances: A New Reality, released in 2019 and 2021, respectively, this new 184-page graphic novel will jumpstart a whole new saga in the Alliances universe and introduce a ragtag cast of strange and powerful characters. The story follows William Ackerson, a man who finds himself lost in space on a quest to find the source of his uncanny abilities. During his journey, he meets with a group known as The Orphans. The cast of characters that make up this group are Little Boy, the giant childlike leader of the group, a being made of caustic vapor known as Haze, Rascal, who is described as a "self-loathing zealot with dark secrets," the resident puppy-like monster Critter, and the stowaway Samsi, a survivor of a civilization that once ruled over the galaxy. Together this group will go on a galaxy-trotting adventure as they band together and slowly become a family, all while trying to save the fabric of reality.

Alliances: Orphans will open with Lee's "Traitor's Revenge" prologue, a name that is a reference to the third issue of the Captain America comics. The world of Alliances came from Lee's question of, "What is more real, a world we are born into or one we create ourselves?” Along with the first look reveal of the cover art of the upcoming story, both Lieberman and Silbert released a statement, saying, “When we would discuss cosmic storytelling with Stan, he would often look up, point toward the sky, and then, when the idea came to him wave his hand like a magician. Bringing Orphans to life in this new project, and expanding Alliances into the stars, is something we know fans have been anticipating for years. This is that moment.”

Image via Dynamite

Along with Lee, Lieberman, and Silbert, the team behind Alliances: Orphans also includes many recognizable names of the comic book world such as Bill Sienkiewicz (Moon Knight, New Mutants, Elektra, and Eisner Award winner) - who also painted the cover. The core story of Orphans is drawn by artist Szymon Kudranski, who is acclaimed for his work on Superman Action Comics, Spawn, Punisher, and more.

Nick Barrucci, Dynamite CEO and Publisher said:

"We're excited at Dynamite to help expand the Alliances universe with this ​highly anticipated graphic novel. Working with Luke, Ryan, and everyone involved, to our wonderful artists the legendary Bill Sienkiewicz and the talented Syzmon Kudranski, we're building a truly inspiring tapestry. It is incredible fortune that this all happens to be coming together the same year that would be Stan Lee's centennial, a man whose influence on this project and all of us is practically boundless."

Alliances: Orphans is set to release on October 5, 2022, as a 184-page hardcover presentation. You can check out the first look at the cover and more artwork for the upcoming graphic novel down below, along with a compilation of Stan Lee's best Marvel moments: