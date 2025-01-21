There was once an era in which Robert Zemeckis would have been considered one of the greatest living filmmakers, but the last few decades have marked a significant downward spiral in his career trajectory. Zemeckis proved with early films like Back to the Future and Who Framed Roger Rabbit that he could utilize emerging technology in a way that reflected the narrative goals, but he has grown so concerned with pushing the boundaries of the medium forward that he no longer seems interested in telling complete stories. Although he has dedicated a majority of his time to making computer-generated animated films aimed at children, Zemeckis proved he was still capable of making mature dramas when he teamed up with Brad Pitt on the World War II thriller Allied. It’s not a surprise that the film was such a fresh and exciting turn for the director, as it came from the beloved screenwriter and Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

What Is ‘Allied’ About?