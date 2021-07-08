Loki has already delivered many memorable surprises in the five episodes that are already available on Disney+. Still, none is as weird as the Alligator Loki Variant, a literal alligator using a golden-horned crown. The internet went crazy when Alligator Loki was introduced, and Loki’s director Kate Herron seems to be aware of all the love the character got, as she used her Twitter account to reveal the Variant's stand-in.

Stand-ins are used to filming scenes in which flesh-and-bone actors need to interact with digital creatures. Toys and dolls are usually placed in the set as stand-ins to make sure everyone is looking to the right spot and taking into account the digital character presence. For Alligator Loki, the crew used a blue plushie — and Disney would be crazy if they didn’t release this plushie on all toy stores right now! Together with the picture, Herro also jokingly described Alligator Loki as “the biggest divas and the most demanding actor I’ve ever had to work with.”

Image via Disney

Loki is almost over, and the ending of Episode 5 introduced a lot of comic book references that reinforce the theory that big baddie Kang the Conqueror is behind the misfortune of Lokis all over the timeline. Should this be confirmed in the last episode, that would mean Loki has a surprising connection with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, in which Kang is set to be played by Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country). Of course, there’s still much we don’t understand, but as Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) get to the end of their adventure, we might get some glimpses as to what the future of the MCU will look like.

Loki’s final episode debuts on Disney+ on July 14. Check out Herron's tweet below.

