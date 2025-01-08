The backlash is moving swiftly, and everyone has something to say. Shortly after the So You Think You Can Dance and Dancing with the Stars alum Allison Holker shared details of her new memoir with People, individuals close to her late husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, are railing against her decision to drag him to make a buck. But Hoker is holding steady about her decision to share her side of things.

In her tell-all book, This Far: My Story of Love, Loss, and Embracing the Light, Holker details her career, her history of personal demons, and the intimate details of the life behind closed doors of the beloved choreographer. But when Holker divulged information, including discovering a "cornucopia of drugs," her intentions were met with swift backlash. As one dancer, Courtney Ann Platt, wrote on Instagram, "You’re a living, breathing bulldozer."

Allison Stoker Stands Firm In Her Decision to Tell All

After hitting Allison Holker publicly with her Instagram post detailing her feelings on Holker's decision to come out with her tell-all, now Stephen "tWitch" Boss's brother is fueling the fire. Resharing Platt's post on his own Instagram story, Dre Ross added his own commentary: "No lies told..." Another SYTYCD alum has shared her own take on the situation. In an Instagram post, Comfort Fedoke wrote a carousel of words questioning Holker's motives if she "truly loved" her late husband. "What's the real motive here? Awareness or attention? Stephen isn't here to defend himself, yet his name continues to be dragged through the mud," she stated. She called her out for the NDAs, Holker changing her last name on Instagram, and then revealed the truth behind the matching IV tattoos, which symbolized "loyalty, love, and unity." She continued, "To see that bond disrespected in how you've handled his legacy is beyond heartbreaking."

The swift outcry for her actions has been met with discord, but Allison Holker is not backing down. Holker took to the

comment section of the People Instagram post in response to one former dancer, “I’ll always love you. Just trying to help people feel safe to ask for help and support.” Holker's own personal Instagram story was then filled to the brim with supportive messages. The fury of disappointment comes on the heels of Holker sharing personal information about Stephen "tWitch" Boss, including journal entries, for which many believe is a step too far. The Ellen DeGeneres Show co-executive producer died by suicide at age 40 in December 2022.

