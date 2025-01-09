Since the passing of Stephen "tWitch" Boss in 2022, the world has mourned the loss of a brilliant artist, father, and friend. And since his death, questions have risen regarding his past. But now, his private life is being pried wide open thanks to his wife's new memoir. So You Think You Can Dance and Dancing with the Stars alum Allison Holker has written a new tell-all in which she has revealed intimate details about her late husband. For Holker, her need and desire to share is not only cathartic for her but, for her, to help others dealing with similar issues Boss was facing.

The problem with the unraveling of revelations is the can of worms that has been opened. Between the verbiage and discussions shared with People to announce her memoir, Allison Holker has been under immense scrutiny regarding her motives as some perceive that she is dragging her husband's name and legacy through the mud. With allegations of NDAs, unnecessary truths, and motives for money, tWitch's nearest and dearest are banging the gong against her. And still, Holker has a camp of support coming to her defense. With such difficult discussions coming to light, is Allison Holker truly preserving Stephen 'tWich' Boss' legacy, or is she trying to make a buck off his name? The answer varies depending on who you ask.

Allison Holker Says She Is on a Healing Journey

Image via NBC

In 2022, the entertainment industry mourned the passing of tWich. At the time of his passing, his wife shared a statement with People, which included, "To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt." This statement seems to continue to ring true for Holker, who is determined to maintain the choreographer's deep impact on the world. Yet, in doing so, her tactic seems to be backfiring.

Once again, speaking with People about her memoir, Holker is using her platform to share intimate details about the devastating discovery she made prior to his funeral. While cleaning out the closet and picking an outfit for him for the funeral, Holker and a friend uncovered a "cornucopia" of drugs, many of which she had to look up to learn about. "It was a really triggering moment for me because there were a lot of things I discovered in our closet that I did not know existed. It was very alarming to me to learn that there was so much happening that I had no clue [about]," she shared. "It was a really scary moment in my life to figure that out, but it also helped me process that he was going through so much, and he was hiding so much, and there must have been a lot of shame in that."

Now, Holker is on a healing journey. For her healing journey, she has disclosed information from Boss' personal journals for her personal clarity and closure. Holker claims that she is using her moment to encourage others to seek help. By disclosing this difficult moment through the guise of advice, Holker has, in turn, used this moment to unearth things about her husband that many believe should never have seen the light of day. Throughout her chat with People, she seemed to place blame on her late husband for not speaking up and sharing his secrets. So, how does that help others in similar situations? Her newfound rivals are seeking that answer as well. They want to know why now? And why in this manner?

Is 'tWich's Legacy Just a Paycheck For His Widow?